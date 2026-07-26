Howe uncertain if Guimaraes will stay with Newcastle amid Arsenal interest

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Bruno Guimaraes takes a penalty for Brazil at the World Cup in East Rutherford on July 5

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe admitted on Saturday he does not know if Bruno Guimaraes will stay with his club amid interest from Premier League champions Arsenal.

Brazil midfielder Guimaraes is reportedly the subject of a £70m (R1.5bn) offer from Arsenal.

Guimaraes is currently on holiday after Brazil’s World Cup last 16 defeat against Norway earlier in July.

The 28-year-old is set to return to Newcastle on Friday ahead of the club’s pre-season training camp in Spain.

But Arsenal’s mooted interest in Guimaraes is providing a headache for Howe, who lost Alexander Isak to Liverpool after a protracted transfer saga last year.

Speaking after Newcastle’s 1-1 draw in a pre-season friendly at Gateshead Howe said: “We don’t want to lose our best players.

“I’ve spoken to him (Guimaraes) as I would do. Bruno is just a fantastic person. We’ve had some really good conversations, both before the World Cup, during the World Cup and after the World Cup.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen with Bruno’s future. That’s for other people to, one, speculate about, but also conversations that I’m not part of.”

Isak effectively went on strike, refusing to take part in Newcastle’s pre-season preparations 12 months ago, in a bid to force through his move to Anfield.

Arsenal are keen on Guimaraes after opting not to match Chelsea’s bid in their British record £117m (R2.6bn) swoop for England forward Morgan Rogers.

But Howe is hopeful Newcastle captain Guimaraes will opt to stay at St James’ Park.

“There’s nothing to say Bruno won’t be back training with us. You’ve got to look at it in its own right,” he said.

“Bruno is the captain of our football club. He’s been an unbelievable player and person all through the time we have worked together.

“I speak on behalf of everyone at the football club. We absolutely love him and, of course, everyone will want him to stay.”

• Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov signed a five-year contract extension with the Premier League club on Saturday.

Khusanov helped City win the FA Cup and League Cup last season, as well as finishing second in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old centre-back joined City from French side Lens in January 2025.

He has been capped 30 times for Uzbekistan and featured at the World Cup, playing in all three of their Group K matches.

“This is a great day for me and my family. I am really happy to extend my stay at City,” Khusanov said.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute since I arrived in Manchester and I feel I am growing and learning a lot as a player.

“I have a new challenge now, which is to impress [new manager] Enzo Maresca and his staff and ensure I am in his team regularly. I am determined to do that.”

Khusanov is the second City star to commit his long-term future to the club this week after England forward Phil Foden signed a new four-year deal.

City’s director of football Hugo Viana said: “We’ve been really pleased and impressed by Abdukodir’s development since he arrived in England.

“We’re seeing him grow into a brilliant young man and an outstanding defender, but we know this is only the beginning.

“His physical and technical abilities are top, he has all the assets needed to be a world-class centre-back.

“At just 22, his best years are all in front of him and his potential to get even better is clear for all to see.” - AFP

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