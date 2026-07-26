Police hold firm at top of Super League while pack keeps chasing

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East London Police player Qhama Siwani is tackled by Grant Day of the Buffaloes in their 2026 Border Super League Week 10 clash at Police Park in Cambridge on Saturday.

East London Police added yet another bonus point in their chase for the Border Super League while Rising Stars registered the biggest margin this season in the Premier League at the weekend.

The Bobbies handed the Buffaloes a mortifying 50-15 score at Police Park on Saturday.

By virtue of this, Police moved to 44 points and increased the daylight at the top of the table.

Despite that, the chasing pack, especially Young Leopards and Walter Sisulu All Blacks, are still lingering around, should they slip up.

Second-placed Young Leopards upped their points tally to 37 after they beat Swallows 38-8 in Ducats.

Amahobohobo have two games remaining in their league crusade and have to get maximum points to stand a chance of getting the title.

For third-placed Komga United, it was confirmed that they are out of the title race at the weekend after the Green Machine drew 24-24 with struggling Moonlight in Komga.

This means that mathematically they will not be able to pass the 40-point mark.

The only team that looks dangerous according to its current form is the WSU All Blacks.

They remain the undefeated team in the league after playing fewer matches than everybody.

They have played only six matches, but in those they have won by bonus points.

Breakers were their latest victim at the weekend at the WSU Potsdam campus as the students handed them a 59-29 drubbing.

That moved the All Blacks to 30 points, meaning there are 25 points they could get in their last five league appearances.

Games between the University of Fort Hare Blues and WSU Eagles, along with Fort Beaufort United and Old Boys, were postponed.

In the Premier League, debutants Rising Stars kept their unbeaten status rolling after mauling Ncera Leopards 90-12 at the eNtenteni Field near the King Phalo Airport.

The scoreline surpassed the previous best this season, which saw Lovedale College beat Ntlaza Lions 79-6 at the start of July.

The win for the Kwelerha side means they moved to 38 in eight matches.

They are in second place behind Lovedale, who have 40 but have played nine games.

The other result saw United Brothers hand Berlin Tigers a 57-18 defeat in front of their fans in Berlin.

Other scheduled matches did not proceed as planned.

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