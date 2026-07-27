Alonso says ‘great signing’ Rogers can rejuvenate Chelsea

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New Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso on Monday said Morgan Rogers was “a great signing” who would make the club more competitive and expected the England midfielder to “link really well” with Cole Palmer.

The versatile Rogers was signed from Aston Villa last week for £117m (R2.6bn), a record for a British player.

Alonso said he was “delighted” to lure the 23-year-old to Stamford Bridge ahead of his first match in charge, a pre-season friendly against Western Sydney Wanderers on Tuesday.

“It’s a great signing. In that position, we needed an important player, and I’m sure there were not many more better options than Morgan,” the Spaniard told reporters.

“So we are delighted. It means a lot for everyone.”

The swoop is a significant statement of intent from Chelsea, who finished 10th in the Premier League last season and missed out on Europe.

Alonso will have to find a way to accommodate Rogers, Palmer, Pedro Neto, Estevao Willian and another close-season signing, Geovany Quenda, into his attacking midfield positions.

“I have a plan. I have an idea. I can see them linking really well,” Alonso said on how Morgan could fit in alongside Palmer.

The pair are close friends who have similar playing styles.

“You need to have a good mix, good stability players, and players that can play with more freedom,” Alonso said.

“And if we get that balance right, and we get those special players in the right positions, with good control, we will be more competitive with the ball and against the ball.”

Chelsea had reportedly been chasing Rogers for two years and beat Arsenal to his signature after the Premier League champions refused to match the eye-watering fee demanded by Villa.

His transfer surpassed the previous record fee for a British player set by Manchester City when they signed England midfielder Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest for £116m (R2.5bn) earlier this month.

“One of his best qualities is that he’s flexible,” Alonso said of Rogers, who is not on their pre-season trip to Australia after helping England finish third at the World Cup.

“He can play in that pocket position, close to the striker, close to the turn, but he’s played as well on the right. But more coming from the left.

“We [will] play him where he feels he is enjoying his game, that he feels his flow.

“I’m sure he will have good connections with the other players that he can have around him.

“If we get those connections right, those little associations between them that they look for each other and they connect well, it will be a great step forward in the quality of our game.”

Chelsea will also play fellow London club Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday in Sydney, before flying to Hong Kong for a match against Juventus on August 5. — AFP

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