Naysayers don’t want to see EP doing well, says Coetzee

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EP Elephants centre Likhaya Tengimfene on attack against the Valke during a Currie Cup First Division clash at the Madibaz Stadium

Naysayers in Gqeberha and surrounding areas who don’t want to see EP doing well, and who take delight in any setbacks the Elephants suffer, are one of the major challenges facing his side, concerned coach Allister Coetzee says.

The former Springbok coach said although there was a lack of support in some quarters, EP would continue fighting and doing the right thing in its quest to return to the Currie Cup Premier Division.

EP’s hopes of lifting silverware ended two weeks ago when they crashed to a 44-12 Currie Cup First Division semifinal defeat against the Valke in Gqeberha.

Ahead of the clash at the Madibaz Stadium, hopes had been high that EP would advance to last Saturday’s final after they pulled off a stunning last-minute win over the SWD Eagles to advance to the last four.

“The one thing about this union that is so difficult is that people don’t actually want to see EP do well and there are a lot of naysayers out there,” Coetzee said.

“We will keep fighting and doing the right thing because the province comes first.

“It is an honour to represent your province, and I will stick with that.

“I will obviously work with the clubs in trying to source the best talent to come through.

“I have a plan I will be sharing with the EP board and the clubs for next year.

EP Elephants coach Allister Coetzee (The Herald)

“I definitely think what we need are proper pathways from clubs to provincial level.”

Coetzee said the Elephants needed to bolster the squad in key positions during the off-season.

“Acquiring more experienced backline players will be crucial if EP want to gain success,” he said.

“We definitely need to strengthen the team in certain areas where we need experience.”

Asked if any of his players had been targeted by rival unions, Coetzee said: “We have already had chats with our players to keep them here in 2027.

“That is the year that has been earmarked to really come up with performances.

“EP will give it our best shot in 2027, and we have to do that.

“With a bit of experience coming into the side, we can achieve our goals.

“What has been created up to now is an environment where players are giving their all and putting their bodies on the line.

“The environment is healthy, and the coaching structures are in place.

“I see a few little things where us and the office will get together and get it right.

“EP will be right up there and competing in 2027.”

Despite EP not landing silverware in 2026, Coetzee said he remained positive about the future.

“There is every reason to be positive as long as we work together with the EP board and resources improve,” he said.

“If you look at Craven Week, the Springboks versus Barbarians game and the Sanzaar U20 tournament, they are all positive things that were hosted by the region in 2026.

“We need to piggyback on these things and build a stronger EP.

“I must commend my players for their effort, because they kept on trying throughout the season.

“That was one element of EP’s game that has stood out for me this season.

“How young players have improved and grown in the side.

“The amazing thing is how they play for each other and put their bodies on the line.

“It was disappointing to lose a home semifinal, but there is still a long way to go.

“We are in our second year, and I have seen an upward trajectory in EP rugby.”

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The Herald