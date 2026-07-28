Clean sweep for teen star Craig Benn at Killarney

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Craig Benn on his way to winning in Cape Town

Fifteen-year-old Gqeberha motorcycle racing sensation Craig Benn delivered a flawless performance at Killarney International Raceway in Cape Town this past weekend.

He produced a dominant display that underlined why he is regarded as one of South Africa’s brightest young racing talents.

Competing in the highly competitive Power Series, Benn faced a demanding schedule by racing in both the 150cc class and the fiercely contested Pirelli Clubman Class.

Despite the challenge of competing in multiple categories, the young rider showed remarkable maturity, speed and consistency throughout the day.

Riding his Honda CBR600 in the Pirelli Clubman Class, Benn was simply untouchable. He set the pace from the outset by claiming pole position during qualifying before converting his front-row start into a perfect race day.

Displaying exceptional race-craft, confidence and composure beyond his years, Benn stormed to victory in both heats to complete a clean sweep and leave his rivals chasing shadows.

His faultless performance was rewarded with maximum points, adding another impressive chapter to what is rapidly becoming an outstanding racing career.

The Eastern Cape youngster’s pace, smooth riding style and ability to remain calm under pressure once again proved to be the winning combination against a quality field of experienced competitors.

Reflecting on his successful weekend, Benn was quick to thank those who have supported him throughout his racing journey.

“Thank you, Cape Town, for the amazing trackside energy and to everyone for the online support throughout the weekend—it really means the world to me," Benn said.

“This weekend wouldn’t have been possible without the support of Shaun Benn Projects and Missile Motorcycles, so a massive thank you to them.

“Now it’s back home for a few days to recharge, only to return next week for the next round of the South African Endurance Series.”

With a double victory under his belt and momentum firmly on his side, Benn now shifts his focus to the South African Endurance Series at Killarney, where he will be looking to continue his outstanding form.

If his performance at Killarney is anything to go by, the talented teenager is rapidly establishing himself as one of the country’s most exciting young motorcycle racers, with an exceptionally bright future lying ahead.

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