New chapter for Mgijima at Rotherham Titans

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Ali Mgijima of the Cheetahs during the 2024 Currie Cup game against the Sharks at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein.

Centre Ali Mgijima is slowly settling down in his new home in South Yorkshire, England, and is ready to write a new chapter in his career after joining local side Rotherham Titans.

He has been there for two weeks and is enjoying the current summer, a contrast to the winter he left back home.

Mgijima is from KwaMaqoma (formerly Fort Beaufort) and comes from a sporting family.

“It’s been a great few days here. The weather is nice and [so are] the people.

“I have met the team, and the guys have been welcoming,” Mgijima said.

“There are Saffas in the team who have made the welcome twice as special.

“We have had some braais with the guys and a few drinks. You can feel the culture within the team is really strong.”

The Titans have been in existence for more than 100 years and are among the historically established clubs in England.

They won the National League 1 title at the end of April and earned promotion back to Champ Rugby (the second tier of the English rugby union system) after an eight-year absence from the league.

Mgijima joins them at a time when they are pushing for a place in the top flight of English rugby, the Gallagher PREM Rugby.

“We know that it will not be easy in our first season to go straight into the Prem immediately; it might take time, but we will continue to showcase the positive brand of rugby this season that the team played last season,” he said.

With the Titans squad made up of young players, the 31-year-old Mgijima has already been told by the coaching staff that he has to handle the senior roles in the team.

The new season starts in September.

Among those in the club’s top brass is director of rugby Harvey Biljon, a South African and former Sharks player.

A product of HTS Louis Botha in Bloemfontein, Mgijima has experience of playing at Pro14, Currie Cup, and Rugby Challenge and Super Rugby.

“I was told the team is young and I have to bring my experience, and that is the role that I want to do well when given a chance,” he said.

Game time has been in short supply for Mgijima, and it is something he hopes he will get more often in his new home.

This is because the Cheetahs have not played in top competitions regularly in the past few years against the likes of the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers.

Other than Currie Cup and SA Cup action, there has been limited game time for Free State’s players to showcase their potential at the highest level.

“With a lack of games it’s difficult to express yourself.

“There’s only the Currie Cup, a few EPCR games and the Toyota Challenge that is on the calendar.

“While here in England, you have competitions running throughout the year.

“There’s like 24 round-robin games, you play every weekend,” Mgijima said.

The Cheetahs are all Mgijima has known, having represented them since U18 Craven Week level till the seniors.

“I spent most of my career there.

“I’m always grateful for the opportunities that I’ve been given from Craven Week, junior structures till the seniors.

“If an opportunity in the future presents itself for me to go back to Bloemfontein, I wouldn’t hesitate,” he said.

The Titans, on their social media, said about Mgijima: “Ali brings a wealth of experience from South African rugby’s toughest domestic competitions.

“He has a reputation as a physical, no-nonsense centre who thrives in the collisions.

“That physicality and know-how now comes to Rotherham, adding real experience and edge to our midfield ahead of the new campaign.”

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