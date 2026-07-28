Ramsay-Peaty beaten again as Australia reign supreme in Commonwealth pool

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Australia's Sam Williamson reacts after winning the men's 50m breaststroke final at the swimming event at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre, on day four of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday

Adam Ramsay-Peaty fell short of gold at a fourth Commonwealth Games as he was beaten into bronze once more in the 50m breaststroke on another dominant night for Australia in the Glasgow pool.

Three-time Olympic champion Ramsay-Peaty was reduced to tears after finishing third in the 100m breaststroke on Saturday and could not hide his disappointment, even if this time he kept his emotions in check.

Australia’s Sam Williamson completed a double of 50 and 100m breaststroke gold, shocking pre-race favourite Michael Houlie of SA, who had to settle for silver.

Williamson’s was one of six Australian golds from seven finals on the night, with only New Zealand’s Lewis Clareburt in the 200m butterfly preventing a clean sweep at the top of the podium.

All of England’s four golds in the pool so far have come in the para-swimming events, with Ramsay-Peaty failing to add another Commonwealth title.

The 31-year-old hinted he will keep going to try and compete at a fourth Olympic Games in Los Angeles in two years’ time but struggled to pinpoint the reasons for a disappointing meet.

“I am working way too hard. If those results were how much I am working then they would be a lot better,” Ramsay-Peaty said.

“I need to look at that and adjust course because we are sailing in some rough seas right now and it is not sustainable.”

Williamson’s double gold is all the more remarkable after he suffered a ruptured patella in April 2025, which put his career at risk.

“Just having the opportunity to put the green and gold on again was something I didn’t think I’d ever have the opportunity to do,” Williamson said.

“To come home with two of these little medals in my back pocket, it makes it even more special.”

Jenna Forrester won her second gold of the meet in the 400m Individual Medley to back up her 200m backstroke victory.

Meg Harris led home an Aussie 1-2-3 in the women’s 100m freestyle, while Alex Perkins took gold in the women’s 100m butterfly.

Olympic 800m champion Daniel Wiffin missed out on the podium as the Northern Irishman finished fourth to another Australia clean sweep of the medals.

Sam Short added the 800m crown to his 400m gold ahead of Benjamin Goedemans and Matthew Galea.

Only a strong finish by Clareburt prevented Australia from taking every gold of the night as he pipped Aussie duo Harrison Turner and Matthew Temple to the wall.

After four days of competition, Australia dominate the medals table with 26 golds to 38 between the other 73 nations combined.

There was more Australian joy on the first night of athletics action as Rose Davies won the 10,000m in the absence of injured home favourite Eilish McColgan.

Jamaica’s Demario Prince won the 110m hurdles.

Romaine Beckford added a second Jamaican gold in the high jump on fewer failed attempts after both he and India’s Sarvesh Anil Kushare cleared 2.25m.

Canada’s Ethan Katzberg set a new Games record to win the Hammer.

Edmund Serem claimed Kenya’s first gold of the Games in the men’s 3,000m steeplechase.

Olympic gymnastics champion Rhys McClenaghan dismissed the Commonwealth Games as a “training day” after he finished a shock sixth in the men’s pommel final as Canada’s Jordan Carroll secured gold.

England’s Luke Whitehouse made up for the disappointing performance in the men’s all-around competition by taking gold in the men’s floor final.

The 24-year-old admitted he had been distracted since teammate Gabriel Langton crashed off the high bar midway through the team final on Friday, requiring an overnight stay in hospital.

“You’ve just got to try and ignore the noise and focus on your routines,” Whitehouse said.

“Gabriel’s my room-mate here and to know that he’s fine and doing well, I couldn’t be happier.” — AFP

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