Frans bests record field to win prestigious 21,1km again

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Ikhamva Athletics Club’s Melikhaya Frans stormed home to go back-to-back at the Bestmed Madibaz Half-Marathon.

A record field, successful title defence, upset victory and sublime weather made the fourth Bestmed Madibaz Half-Marathon the most memorable.

It was Ikhamva Athletics Club’s Melikhaya Frans who emerged from the field to take his second victory on the trot in the 21,1km feature event in Gqeberha on Saturday.

The 36-year-old’s time of 1:04:31 blitzed that of Nedbank’s Andile Motwani by more than two minutes, with Divan du Plooy just more than half a minute further back in third.

In the women’s race, Madibaz second-year student Abbie Mitchell turned the form book on its head to end the reign of three-time champion Refeloe Solomons.

Mitchell, studying towards a BCom in economics and stats, broke the tape in a personal best of 1:22:56, 13 seconds ahead of Kelly van Vliet and 55 faster than the experienced Solomons.

At first, Mitchell did not believe she would be able to catch and pass the 45-year-old former champion.

“But I was feeling good during the race and in the last kilometre I thought I could do it and I did,” the student recounted her race.

“I also wanted to try to get my PB today and I got it. I’m really happy.”

Van Vliet, who gave birth 18 months ago, had initially signed up for the 10km but changed her mind at the last minute and it proved an inspired decision.

Madibaz’s Abbie Mitchell, centre, caused an upset in the fourth Bestmed Madibaz Half-Marathon by beating three-time champion Refeloe Solomons. With them is silver medallist Kelly van Vliet. (Full Stop Communications)

Frans, the pundits’ favourite to make it a brace of wins in the men’s half-marathon, was pleased with his effort and voiced his wish to return next year for a shot at what would be a popular hat-trick.

The Bay runner, who has represented South Africa at the world championships in the past and is the winner of two international races in 2025, also applauded training partner Sinawo Poti’s performance.

The latter dipped under 30 minutes as he surged to a comfortable victory in the men’s 10km — the main support race.

His time of 29:44 was a new PB, trumping the 30:38 recorded by Madibaz’s runner-up Aphelele Nkonyeni.

The 30:52 set by Achilles’ Mxololeni Tabata was good enough for third on a day when the infamous Gqeberha wind came to the party as a breeze.

“It’s great news for Ikhamva and all our club sponsors to have victories in the 21.1km and 10km,” Frans said.

There was more joy for Mandela University when law enforcement student Amanda Detshe retained her crown in the 10km.

Shrugging off a recent back ailment, she crossed the line in 38:53 to beat teammate Gift Nkosi (39:03) and Nedbank’s Kylie Dorfling (42:36).

Solomons was gracious in defeat, praising Mitchell’s rise as a formidable competitor.

“It was awesome to see the strength and the speed she has developed. Normally I would pass her, but this time she was the person showing me.

“For her to win her own club’s race is phenomenal.”

The event, powered by Bestmed, was also a win for the title sponsor.

The group’s executive for marketing, sales and corporate relations, Madelein O’Connell, described it as stunning.

“It was one of the best sponsorships in terms of races that we’ve ever done,” she said afterwards.

Topping 2,000 entries across the three races, which included a 5km to attract novices to the sport, was more than they could have asked for, she said.

O’Connell said the scheme wanted people to live healthier lives and was keen to see the event’s continued growth.

Similarly, Madibaz athletics manager Bernard Petersen could not have been happier with the turnout.

“We can now say we have one of the biggest half-marathons organised by a club in the city and we believe we can do even better.”

He hinted at upping the prize-money in future editions to attract the top athletes in the country.

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