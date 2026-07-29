Near-record field to tackle Washie 100

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Washie is upon the runners of Southern Africa, starting in the late afternoon on Friday and running through the night with a cut-off of 26 hours.

Despite the race being run later than it has sometimes been, the weather looks set to be bitterly cold, especially when considering any potential breeze.

The event that had attracted a near-record field earlier in the week, seems to be sure to do so by the time the runners depart Cathcart, where temperatures look set to be in the region of 4°C.

The race starts with a dogs-leg section out towards Hogsback and then returns to Cathcart, where runners will turn right and head in the direction of Stutterheim.

It will be very dark unless the Washie Moon lives up to its reputation and shines brightly on the class of 2026.

The majority of the early entrants have opted for their own seconds and pacemakers, though 20 bravehearts are going to run solo.

Of interest is the international flavour, all African, of the entries received.

There are eight such runners, with four from Botswana, two from Mozambique and one each from Zimbabwe and Eswatini.

Their presence should be celebrated in the hope that visiting contingents grow in the years ahead.

Of the eight internationals, it appears that only two have run the Comrades Marathon.

Botswana’s Andreas Simelani has a 10:37:30 to his name, while Zimbabwe’s Allan Kandiado, with two runs under his belt, has a best time which he recorded this year, of 9:07:13.

The top three women of the 2025 Washie are all back.

The 2025 winner and multiple podium finisher with six Washies to her credit, Cornel Metcalfe of FRC, ran 18:52:29 in 2025.

Metcalfe has also run 19 Comrades, with a best time of 8:54:38.

Second last year was a novice, Dimakatso Mashinini of Randburg Harriers, in 19:44:35.

She has switched to Pirates in Johannesburg and will no doubt have learnt much at her first outing and thus be well prepared for a second Washie.

Mashinini has seven Comrades and five Bill Rowan medals with a personal best of 8:42:47, suggesting that a sub-18 is not too far-fetched for the Washie.

Third was another experienced Washie runner, Debbie Friss of Westville AC, who ran 19:57:47 last year, but has no Comrades to evaluate.

She is, however, a determined runner with three Washie journeys in her repertoire.

Walter Masangu of SANDF is the defending men’s champion.

His winning time last year was 16:07:29 and he could well secure a second victory.

Chasing an eighth Washie finish is Phila Magadla of Original Mambas, while Sibongo Zungu of Team Vitality is onto his seventh medal.

Thumelo Kgweto of the SANDF is well worth watching on his chase for a sixth journey from Cathcart to the Buffs Club. He is also a top contender in the race.

Another sixth outing awaits Tseliso Lesole (also of the SANDF running team), Menzi Mvelase of Imkamana, Monde Booi of MBSA, Spelo Boboyane of Komani Runners and Stanley Tordiffe from Cape Multi Sport

Several more seasoned runners are chasing milestones too, but none more popular than local runner Tendani Mufamadi of Original Mambas.

He is running his eighth Washie and clearly has his sights set on 10.

There are bound to be surprises in the field given that there are no qualifying times to gauge prospects at the Washie, meaning supporters will have plenty to keep themselves occupied.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch