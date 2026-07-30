Badli elected to SA Rugby executive as BRU heads into controversial AGM

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Outgoing Border Rugby president Zuko Badli was elected as a member of the SA Rugby executive committee at the mother body’s annual general meeting this week.

The appointment happens as the BRU is preparing to stage its elective AGM on Sunday.

The build-up has been marred by controversy, with clubs and districts crying foul about the nomination procedures, even sending a petition to SA Rugby for intervention.

Badli is not running for the BRU presidency after his four-year term ended recently.

Instead, office bearers’ nominations see Theo Mvalo and Asanda Simoyi vying for the BRU presidency at the weekend.

In April, SA Rugby said Badli was among eight nominations received for the two open positions on the Sarfu executive council.

The current holders of the roles were Hennie Baartman and Randall September.

They did stand for election for a second term, according to SA Rugby, but were opposed by Badli, Zelda Freitag (Mpumalanga), Mimi Tau (Blue Bulls), Mpho Sekulisa (Free State), Ryno Opperman (Free State) and Tania Vermaak (Eastern Province).

Both September and Baartman did not make the cut this time around.

This as the Saru constitution required that at least one of the two members to secure election be a woman.

By the time of publication, it could not establish who was the woman elected with Badli.

In a statement, Border Rugby said: “This prestigious appointment is a testament to advocate Badli’s unwavering commitment to the advancement of rugby, ethical leadership, sound governance and the sustainable growth of the game in SA.

“His election not only reflects the confidence placed in his leadership by the South African rugby fraternity but also brings great honour to the Border Rugby Union and the Eastern Cape rugby community.

“We are confident that his experience, integrity and strategic vision will make a meaningful contribution to the continued development of South African Rugby.”

On Sunday, East London Police’s Yongama Mkaza, Phumelele Hlati and Thembalethu Bhenuka will go head-to-head for the deputy president position.

Siphokazi Njani and Ellen Hill Khumalo will contest for the vice-presidency.

For district representatives, Zongezile Mdoda, Vusumzi Joni, Sizwe Sodinga and Sithembele Goniwe are the names put forward.

The nominated club representatives are Simthembile Vayeka and Mzingisi Douw.

BRU general manager Mthunzi Hewu said the AGM was going ahead this weekend.

“As planned, we are going ahead with the AGM until otherwise. Preparations are done,” he said.

Hewu said the AGM would be in KuGompo City but did not disclose the exact location.

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