Battle lines drawn for second half of EP club rugby season

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Gardens fullback Siraaj Barendse is tackled during his team's clash against Kruisfontein United in the EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 competition

Clear battle lines have been drawn for the second half of the EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby competition after clubs were split into two groups of six ahead of the business end of the tournament.

In a new format, teams ending in odd numbered positions on the log at the halfway stage were sorted into one group and sides finishing in even numbered positions were placed in another group.

In the Top 12 Division (odd numbers) Star of Hope, Joubertina, Brumbies, Kruisfontein United, Gardens and Park will play one another, and in the second group (even numbers) Jeffreys Bay, Progress, NMU Madibaz, Hankey Villagers, Trying Stars and Harlequins will face off.

Officials will compile joint logs for the two groups, and after five matches within each group the best performing clubs will qualify for the quarterfinals which are set to take place on September 5.

A hard-fought battle is expected at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium in Kariega when champions Gardens face Park in what promises to be a titanic tussle.

Gardens will be out for revenge after they slumped to a shock 38-29 defeat to Park in their opening game of the season on April 11.

Since that setback, Gardens have picked up the pace and ended the first half of the season in third place with 34 points from 11 outings.

The Kariega side gave a glimpse of what they are capable of when they crushed bottom-of-the-log Hankey 50-27 in their last outing.

Park, who ended fifth at the halfway stage of the competition, will be looking to bounce back after they slid to a 41-22 defeat to Progress in their last outing.

After a strong start to their campaign, which saw them climb to the top of the log, Kruisfontein face a tough clash on the road against Brumbies in Makhanda.

Every point will be vital over the next five weeks, and Brumbies will have their eyes set on toppling the log-leaders.

Kruisfontein United coach Frank Domingo has set high standards for his team in their quest to lift the Grand Challenge title.

“Every tackle, every carry and every chase in this competition must reflect the standard of a team that wants to be champions,” he said

“Kruisfontein have worked hard to put ourselves in this position and we must finish with the same hunger, unity and discipline that brought us here to the top of the log.”

Beaten 2026 EC Super 14 champions Progress will be looking for a strong finish to their campaign after ending in eighth spot at the midway point of the competition.

Their first assignment in the second half the season is a tough away trip to face Jeffreys Bay at the Pellsrus Sports Fields.

A titanic duel is expected in Alexandria when second-placed Harlequins travel to face fourth placed Trying Stars.

Both teams are well set to reach the playoffs and a thrilling clash is expected between two of the best performing teams in the league.

Saturday’s fixtures (all 3.30pm kickoffs):

Top 12 (odd numbers): Star of Hope v Joubertina, Brumbies v Kruisfontein, Gardens v Park. Top 12 (even numbers): Jeffreys Bay v Progress, Madibaz v Hankey Villagers, Trying Stars v Harlequins.

Middle 12 (odd numbers): Kwaru v Kirkwood, Despatch Oostelikes v Spring Rose, African Bombers. Middle 12 (even numbers): United Barbarians v Central, Missionvale v Mothwerwell, Suburban v Evergreens.

Bottom 12 (odd numbers): Middelburg Eagles v Helenvale, Klipfontein v Kareedouw Tigers. Bottom 12 (even numbers): Despatch v Middelburg Eagles, Windvogel v Lilywhite, St Marks v Orlando Eagles.

Top 12 log with (matches played in brackets): Kruisfontein 44 (11), Harlequins 40 (11), Gardens 34 (11), Trying Stars 32 (10), Park 31 (11), Jeffreys Bay 20 (11), Brumbies 27 (11), Progress 25 (10), Joubertina 23 (11), Madibaz 19 (9), Star of Hope 13 (11), Hankey Villagers 11 (9).

Outstanding cases before disciplinary committee in terms of points: Hankey Villagers v Madibaz, Progress v Madibaz, Hankey Villagers v Trying Stars.

Disciplinary committee matters: Hankey v Kruisfontein, Hankey v Progress.

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