Korkie leads EP to indoor cricket gold

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Eastern Province captain Daryn Korkie played a key role in his team’s performance at the ICSA Overs Inter-Provincial Tournament in George

Eastern Province captain Daryn Korkie believes a calm, encouraging leadership style played a key role in guiding his side back to national glory after they claimed the over-30 championship at the Indoor Cricket South Africa (ICSA) Overs Inter-Provincial Tournament in George recently.

The title ended a four-year wait for the province, with Korkie describing it as one of the proudest achievements of his playing career.

“Eastern Province used to dominate back in the day, but recently we haven’t been winning national titles,” he said on Thursday.

“Our last one was in 2022, so it felt like a very good achievement to win it again.”

Korkie, who has been involved in indoor cricket for more than a decade, was voted captain by his teammates and said he preferred leading through encouragement rather than confrontation.

“I’m more of an encouraging type,” he said.

“I try to put others in positions where they can play better.

“In pressure situations, I’d rather the more experienced guys take those on, while the newer players can express themselves in the roles that suit them.”

That approach was tested during a tournament in which EP looked destined to miss out on the knockout stages after suffering two narrow defeats in the Super Six phase.

The Eastern Province over-30 side celebrate a wicket at the interprovincial tournament held in George (Facebook/Indoor Cricket South Africa)

However, other results went their way before a convincing victory in their final Super Six fixture secured a playoff berth.

EP seized the opportunity, winning the semifinal before defeating a side that had beaten them earlier in the tournament to lift the title.

“After those two losses we thought we probably weren’t going to make the final,” Korkie admitted.

“But then another result went our way, and we managed to get into the playoffs.

“By the time we reached the final, the way we were playing gave us confidence that we could win it.”

With their participation in George being self-funded, Korkie extended a special thank you to the generous sponsors who came on board to offer their support.

While a handful of newer faces joined the squad this year, Korkie credited the team’s long-standing relationships for helping them handle the pressure of a national tournament.

“A lot of us have played together for around 10 years,” he said.

“We play social league cricket together during the year, so the camaraderie is already there.

“Once the new guys joined, they quickly became part of the group on and off the court.”

Having first taken up indoor cricket during the outdoor off-season in 2012, Korkie said the format’s tactical demands and fast pace continued to fuel his passion for the game.

“The games are short and sharp,” he said.

“It’s a different challenge, but that’s what makes it so enjoyable.”

The tournament also brought further reward for Korkie, who earned selection to the South African over-30 squad after making himself available for national honours.

While delighted with the call-up, he acknowledged the financial burden that comes with representing the country.

“I’d rather make myself available and get selected first, then worry about securing funding and getting sponsors afterwards,” he said.

The South African over-30 side will embark on an inland tour of SA in February 2027, where they will play matches against various provincial sides.

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