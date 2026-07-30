Leopards, Blues, All Blacks aim to close gap on Police in Super League title chase

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East London Police player Mazwi Liveni is pursued by Thukela Fosi and Mawande Jaxa of Buffaloes in their Border Super League clash at Police Park on Saturday. Picture: SINO MAJANGAZA

Young Leopards will have a chance to narrow the gap on Border Super League rugby logleaders East London Police this weekend, with a game in hand.

They need to beat Old Boys, ideally with a bonus point at Ducats Field, to achieve this.

Amahobohobo are second on the table with 37 points after nine matches. Police, who have a bye this weekend, have 44 points.

A five-pointer for Leopards over Old Boys would mean they are two behind Police heading into the final round of the league’s fixtures.

Old Boys (11), who have played nine games, will want to get any points from the Leopards fixture so they can make sure they move away from the possibility of getting relegated.

WSU Eagles are at the bottom of the standings with only two points, but they have games in hand as well as they have played only seven matches, which they have all lost.

The Eagles are playing Buffaloes at Baysville High and that will be another tough match for them.

The game will be the last for sixth-placed Buffs and they will want to cement their qualification spots in the Eastern Cape Super 14 and the Brutten Ten.

Both those competitions require clubs to be among the top six to qualify.

The other team from Walter Sisulu University, the All Blacks, will look to continue their unbeaten streak and move closer to the top spots.

The fourth-placed All Blacks have won all six matches with bonus points, but they will face a mountain against Swallows at the NU1 Mdantsane Field.

Though Swallows are blowing hot and cold, in their backyard they have been known to stand up to any opposition, regardless of their form.

But should the All Blacks get another bonus point, it will move them to 35 points with four matches left.

The other team in the title race are fifth-placed University of Fort Hare. The Blues have 28 points after seven matches.

They also have several games in hand.

One of those will be against third-placed Komga United (32) at the Davidson Stadium in Dikeni.

That will be Komga’s last match in the league.

In the Border Premier League, the battle between Lovedale College and Rising Stars carries on at the top.

Leaders Lovedale College (40) travel to Mzwini Location to face United Brothers, while Rising Stars (38) welcome Ntlaza Lions at the Jongilanga Field in Kwelera.

Other fixtures will see Winter Rose play the Wallabies at the NU13 field in Mdantsane, Ngculu Zebras against Ocean Sweepers at the Nqamakwe Grounds, and Berlin Tigers versus Africans on the Berlin Field.

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