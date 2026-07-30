Stormers XXIII must improve after heavy Boland defeat, says coach

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Rising star Markus Muller will make his Currie Cup debut for a Stormers XXIII when they face a Sharks XV in Cape Town on Saturday

After crashing to a heavy 41-3 defeat against the Boland Kavaliers last week, a Stormers XXIII must improve when they face a Sharks XV in Cape Town on Saturday, coach Tom Dawson-Squibb says.

It was a sobering setback for the Stormers, who kicked off their Carling Currie Cup Premier Division campaign with an impressive win over defending champions Griquas.

After the opening two rounds, the Stormers are languishing in sixth spot on the log and the Sharks occupy fifth place.

Boland are sitting pretty in second place and face a tough clash against a desperate Pumas side at the Boland Stadium in Wellington on Sunday.

“We need to be better going forward in the Currie Cup,” Dawson-Squibb said.

“We need to be better. We need to change one or two things.

“I’m obviously frustrated at the moment. Partly with how we performed and maybe partly with myself.

“What could we have done differently?

“You always ask yourself those questions as a coach.

“It’s easy to sit and blame the players, but I’m not going to do that.”

In a boost for the Cape side, centre Markus Muller will make his Currie Cup debut for Stormers XXIII in the coastal clash.

The 19-year-old midfielder will start at outside centre in one of eight changes to the starting line-up.

Fellow U20 Junior World Champion Danie Kruger and hooker Altus Rabie are also set to make their first appearance in the oldest domestic rugby competition in the world.

Muller links up with Josh Boulle in midfield, with Kyle Smith at flyhalf for the first time this season and the experienced Suleiman Hartzenberg making his return on the wing.

Dawson-Squibb said preparations have been intense given the short turnaround between matches this week.

“This team is determined to put in a performance that all of us and our fans can be proud of at home this weekend,” he said.

“We have been boosted by the inclusion of some players returning to our squad, and we are really looking forward to seeing how the new combinations go out there.

“There is a real desire to make a significant step-up in all departments, and we have packed a lot into a short space of time, so we are excited for what should be a great day out at DHL Stadium on Saturday.”

Speaking after the victory over the Stormers XXIII, Boland captain Thurlow Marsh refused to look too far ahead.

“The Cheetahs and ourselves have a bit of an advantage, but there are still five games left,” he said.

“It’s important that we put this game behind us and look ahead to the Pumas on Sunday.

“I told the guys the Pumas are in a dangerous position. They have their backs against the wall and will be desperate.”

“In the first half against the Stormers we had at least four opportunities we should have finished, so 13-3 at half-time wasn’t satisfying.

“The effort in the second half was much better.

“The conditions suited us. We didn’t concede any tries, and the defence coach will be happy with that.

“We knew if we made a fast start against our neighbours from the Cape, we would take the wind out of their sails.

“After that we kept building phases and, like a mamba, we got them and they slowly died afterwards.”

Weekend fixtures:

Friday: Griquas v Cheetahs.

Saturday: Stormers XXIII v Sharks XV, Lions v Blue Bulls.

Sunday: Boland v Pumas.

Log (all teams have played two matches): Cheetahs 10, Boland Cavaliers 9, Lions 7, Griquas 6, Sharks XV 5, Stormers XXIII 4, Pumas 3, Bulls XV 1.

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