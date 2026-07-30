Truter’s new Chippa army ready to tackle Arrows in season opener

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Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali during training at the NMB Stadium on Thursday.

Chippa United stride into the Betway Premiership soccer season with a swagger, fresh faces, fearless intent and ready to ignite their campaign in the opening match against Golden Arrows on Saturday.

The Gqeberha club head into their clash at the Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban riding high on confidence after clinching victory at the second Annual Eastern Cape Pre-season Tournament in Mthatha.

Head coach Brandon Truter said 16 players from last season had been released, making way for new talent in the PSL.

He said he was unable to provide the full list of names until the club officially released details.

“This is a different team from last season,” Truter said.

“We let go of about 16 players, if I am not mistaken, from last season’s squad, but we kept the core, which I am very happy with.

“Then we brought in some exciting talent, if I may put it that way.

“I believe the most significant or exciting signing we made was Goodman Mosele, who is no longer on loan to Pirates and is now a permanent player.

“And, of course, Stanley Nwabali returned, which is a huge plus for us.

“We signed a lot of new and young players who aren’t used to the league, but the talent and potential are there, which excites me a little about how we’re going to start and throw these young guys in there.

“This is an opportunity for them to show themselves, their communities and their loved ones that they are capable of competing at this level.

“We are in good shape. I believe all of the boys are anxious to go. Yes, we got home later than the other teams in the league.

“However, the pre-season went well; it was a pleasant get-together.

“The team building and camp we had served their tactical purpose, as well as the plan and structure.”

The Chilli Boys defeated Motsepe Foundation Championship team Highbury FC 4-2 on penalties after the game was tied at 1-1 and were crowned the new winners of the second Annual Eastern Cape Pre-season Tournament at the weekend.

Asked how this win had helped bring confidence to the team ahead of their PSL season-opening match, Truter said: “We ended the pre-season with a tournament in Mthatha with a win, so we are coming into the league programme with a good mentality.

“I am excited for the kickoff, even though it is not my first rodeo.

“I am excited because the players understand the structure and plan, and it is up to them to execute it.

“They executed the plan very well during the tournament this past weekend.

“Yes, there are one or two issues that need to be addressed immediately.”

On Wednesday, the club also announced the non-availability of the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium and Buffalo City Stadium on their social media pages due to scheduled pitch maintenance throughout August.

Their home game against Orlando Pirates on August 16 will be played at the Kings Park Stadium in Durban.

The Betway Premiership fixtures are:

Saturday: Orlando Pirates vs Milford, Orlando Stadium (3.30pm), Stellenbosch vs AmaZulu, Danie Craven Stadium (3.30pm), Golden Arrows vs Chippa United, Princess Magogo Stadium (3.30pm), Mamelodi Sundowns vs Marumo Gallants, Loftus Versfeld Stadium (6pm), Sekhukhune United vs Durban City, Peter Mokaba Stadium (6pm), Kruger United vs Kaizer Chiefs, Mbombela Stadium (8.15pm).

Sunday: Richards Bay vs Polokwane City, Richards Bay (3.30pm); Siwelele vs TS Galaxy, Dr Molemela Stadium (6pm).

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