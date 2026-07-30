Veteran Lusapho April is buzzing ahead of NMB Choose to Challenge

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Lusapho April will be running in the NMB Choose to Challenge 10km race on Saturday

Two-time Olympian Lusapho April is buzzing with excitement as he prepares for his much-awaited comeback from retirement at the Nelson Mandela Bay Choose to Challenge 10km race.

The 10th edition of the popular Gqeberha event, which EP Athletics organises in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, starts and finishes at the Baywest Mall entrance four on Saturday.

The 44-year-old two-time Cape Town Half-Marathon winner last raced competitively six years ago in Cape Town.

Speaking to the Herald, April said that it was the founder and coach of Ikhamva Athletics Club who provided the spark that convinced him that a brief retirement was not for him.

After achieving so much on the global stage, including podium finishes in New York, the athlete now embraces this new chapter of his running career simply for the joy of it.

“I went to watch a Human Race and got motivated to make a comeback. Bra Mike (Michael Mbambani) also played a big role in convincing me to run again,” April said.

“In this chapter of my running, I’m just running to enjoy because I have achieved all there is to achieve.

“It feels so good to be back running in a local circuit, and I’m happy that people are happy for my return.”

April explained why he joined Ikhamva for his comeback.

“Bra Mike convinced me that I could still run competitively, so I joined Ikhamva. He provided me with all the tools I needed for my comeback.

“Yes, it’s a very fast 10km race that I chose to test myself in, getting into race mode one race at a time, building to the main objective.

“It is not going to be a one-off; I will be competing a lot going forward. My realistic expectations are to enjoy the moment and finish in a good time with no pressure, though.”

April will face off against NMB Choose to Challenge defending champion and teammate Melikhaya Frans, as well as Sinawo Poti, who finished second in last year’s race.

“There is no pressure from my side; just taking every step bit by bit until I am race fit.

“As for young local stars, it gives them good exposure to run against the veterans.”

Due to the event’s popularity, race organiser Mbambani said they had increased the entry target to 2,500 for this year’s race.

The 10km race will begin at 7am, followed by the 5km race at 7.15am and the 1km Kiddies Dash race at 8.40am.

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The Herald