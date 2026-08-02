Jansen van Rensburg, Mashinini conquer chilly conditions to win Washie 100

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The 58th Washie 100 Miler was run in conditions that would not have been chosen by the majority, though this was not an election but a very tough contest against whatever elements are delivered each year.

The race had an extremely lively start with runners singing and dancing in true African style, and that certainly made up for any chill in the air.

The race had great numbers on the road and though no records were recorded, the men’s time was better than last year and the women’s was a mere 19 seconds off the 2025 time recorded by Cornel Metcalfe.

Judging by comments made in the aftermath, Saturday’s men’s winner, Johnny Jansen van Rensburg, produced a popular outcome by winning in 15:40:58.

He was followed by novice to the podium Phikisile Menjenjalo, who had run strongly throughout and finished up at Buffalo Park Drive to post a time of 16:13:52.

Walter Masangu, the SANDF member who ran magnificently a year earlier and won, was third in 16:30:57. He is likely to put the slower time down to the cold conditions.

In fourth place, less than two minutes off the Masangu’s pace, was Thebetsile Kgautswane with 16:33:14. He looks the part of a future winner.

The first masters’ 50+ runner was a former runner-up to the great and record-holding Johan Botha, Wandisile Nongodlwana, who ran 17:20:54. Nongodlwana probably has the fastest Comrades Marathon over all the other Washie runners, while Botha is in a class of his own over 161km.

Second in the 50+ category was Wandile Kulate in 17:50:31, while the first 40+ veteran and another novice, Gregg Dardagan, followed in 17:57:25 and the runner-up of the same category was Brian Ndaba in 18:39:36.

The women’s winner had been considered a favourite even before the race and she received encouraging news at the start.

The news was that the most experienced woman entered, Metcalfe, had withdrawn to concentrate on a different event. Metcalfe is a multiple winner and podium finisher.

Dimakatso Mashinini, who was a novice in 2025, finished third.

Mashinini ran a superb 18:53:44, just 19 seconds off Metcalfe’s winning time of 2025. It could have been a humdinger of a race with both in the field.

In second place was a novice, Marie Jourbert-Wallis, in 19:40:17, while Debbie Friis has all but made the third position her own in recent years and, finishing third again, she recorded 20:25:26. That is better than in 2023 and 2024, but somewhat off her 19:59:50 personal best.

Local runner Siviwe Nomapelana, who is prominent in marathons and ultra marathons, finished fourth in 20:29:58.

The fastest times in the post-lockdown era remain those held by Daleen Cilliers with 18:13:23 and twice winner Siyabonga Lele with 14:14:39.

Both those performances took place in 2023, suggesting that weather conditions were more ideal and perhaps the competition more intense.

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