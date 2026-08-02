MEC Ngongo urges Border to have rugby league in honour of late prop Makwedini

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Eastern Cape sports MEC Sibulele Ngongo has pleaded with Border Rugby for the union to establish a rugby league in honour of late former SA schools prop Luqobo “Bibo” Makwedini.

Border have since made a promise to follow the MEC‘s plea.

Makwedini died aged 20 last month after reportedly suffering cardiac arrest during a training session with French Pro D2 club Béziers at the Stade de la Gayonne.

His funeral service was attended by scores of people from across the country at the Komga Sports field in his hometown of Qumrha near KuGompo City on Saturday.

“We need to have a league here named after Bibo to make sure that his legacy continues,” Ngongo said.

“What Bibo did to come from Qumrha and play in France is something incredible that must not be forgotten because he beat all the odds to be where he found himself and should be used as inspiration,” she said.

Border top brass, which included executive member Theo Mvalo among others, were in attendance.

New president Mvalo, who was voted into the position on Sunday morning, told the Dispatch that Border Rugby are going to start a new tournament for U21s in the region, and it could likely be named after Makwedini.

“The reason behind it is that Makwedini was 20 years old, and it’s fitting.

“We did speak with the managing director, and as the new executive, we will have more discussions.”

Makwedini was a product of Komga Primary School, where his promise as a young player earned him a full scholarship for high school.

He attended Durban Boys’ High before moving to Wynberg High in Cape Town.

He represented SA U18 in 2023 after a good Craven Week campaign with Western Province.

He had signed a three-year contract with Béziers in December and was expected to make his senior debut in the upcoming Pro D2 campaign,

His aunt Thandiwe revealed that before his death, Bibo had a vision of donning the green and gold colours again, but this time for the Springboks.

“He was a dreamer. He didn’t have a small mentality; he was focused. He had a vision to play for the Springboks at the 2031 World Cup.”

Bibo came from a sporting family, starting with great grandfather, according to Thandiwe.

He was introduced to rugby by his father, Mawethu Makwedini, in a “very rough manner” with a vision for Bibo to be a great rugby player.

Mawethu played for the Border Bulldogs.

“Bibo made rugby easy and played with less effort. His father once sent me a few videos of him playing in the Grant Khomo [U16 youth tournament] in Kimberley; that is where I noticed his potential because he was bulldozing over the other kids,” Thandiwe said.

“We knew no matter what he was going to make it to the Springboks one day and be the next Siya Kolisi. He made the SA Schools but couldn’t fulfil his initial dream.”

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