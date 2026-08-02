Qonce’s Dambile confirms place among world’s elite sprinters

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GARY LEMKE

SA’s conveyor belt of sprinting talent has produced another world-class talent.

Qonce-born Sinesipho Dambile had been a breakthrough winner on the international stage in a Diamond League meeting in Doha, but now he has claimed his first senior major title.

In 19.96 seconds, Dambile had recovered from having the slowest reaction time out of the blocks to tiptoeing around the bend, before he glided gracefully down the straight to win the 2026 Commonwealth Games 200m gold medal at Glasgow’s Scotstoun Stadium on Friday evening.

It was a thing of beauty, coming a night after he’d inked himself in as favourite with the second fastest time in Games history, a 19.80 win. He’d come to Glasgow on the back of a personal best 19.74 in Doha.

When you consider that the silver medallist, Udodi Onwuzurike of Nigeria, clocked a season’s best 20.09, and yet was still 0.13sec behind the 24-year-old South African, then you’ll realise that Dambile didn’t just win, he dominated.

There’s an effortless manner to his racing, a calmness in all the chaos and testosterone-filled air of elite men’s sprinting. He has arrived at the top table of the sport, ranked No 4 on the world lists for 2026, and sure to be around for a while.

“I don’t feel pressure; I’ve come here to do a job, and that’s win gold,” he has said, in a matter-of-fact tone, after qualifying for the final with that rapid 19.82 on Thursday night.

Not only did he deliver, but he did so with an exclamation mark. His agent had better leave his phone permanently on charge, because the offers for Dambile are going to come flooding in.

When asked what “Commonwealth Games gold medalist 200 metres” sounds like, he replied: “Man, this is beautiful. It’s a beautiful moment. It’s something that I’ve been working for this season.

“Since I started performing in South Africa, winning the South African championship, it was all just a build-up for this moment, and I did it. Where it matters the most.”

Of the race itself, he said: “All I needed was just to stay focused, stay relaxed on the race. I wasn’t focused on time. All I cared about was the gold and I was in a better position. Once I came out of the curve, I just stayed relaxed and I was pulling away from everybody.”

Dambile gave a bit of insight as to how he has improved, stride by stride, one might say, this season.

“I have a great system around me. And then they’ve just been taking care of us, you know, one race at a time and all of that. And me running the Diamond Leagues was just a preparation for this.

“And I just believe in what they were telling me. I just believe in everything. I just focus on training, and I listen to the team behind me. And then these are the results that I get after that.

“I’m working to try to be the best 200m runner in the world. I know that I have a lot of improvement when it comes to a 200m, and I’m just being patient and working with the team.

“Coming to the stadium, I knew that I carried the whole of South Africa, and I knew that I have my family, I have my team. It means everything to everybody in the country, and I did it just for them.”

Friday night felt like one of those moments in sport. You knew something like this was coming, and his world ranking spoke to the fact that he was the pre-Games favourite, but is the manner in which he won both his races.

Both times he got into a line at the top of the straight and then put daylight between himself and his chasers.

Commonwealth conquered today, the world tomorrow. - Team SA

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