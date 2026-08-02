Tensions running high after EP club rugby game called off

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Madibaz lock Thlalefo Tube on the charge against Hankey Villagers during a EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby fixture at the Madibaz Stadium on Saturday

Tensions are running high among officials after rugby bosses decided to postpone Saturday’s crunch EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby clash between Gardens and Park in Kariega at the last minute because of a clash of fixtures.

The match, which had been scheduled to take place at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium (Die Hok), was called off because several Park players were named to represent their club in the Andre Rademan U21 Cup final against the NMU Madibaz on the same day.

The NMU Madibaz were crowned EP U21 champions when they overturned a 3-0 halftime deficit to beat Park 17-3 at the Madibaz Stadium.

EP want to reschedule the Grand Challenge game to be played on the public holiday of Monday August 10, but Gardens and Park are not happy with this date because it would result in heavy workloads for their players.

In a statement, Gardens said: “We regret to inform you [our supporters] that Saturday’s scheduled fixture against Park has been cancelled by EP Rugby.

“The decision follows a request from Park because several of their U21 players are also part of their senior squad and will be participating in the U21 final.

“We acknowledge the significance of that occasion.

“It has now been proposed that the fixture be rescheduled to August 10.

“Unfortunately, Gardens advised that we could not accommodate that date, as it would require our players to compete in three matches within seven days, placing an unreasonable physical and competitive burden on our squad.

“EP Rugby has nevertheless confirmed that the fixture will be played on August 10.

“At this stage, we have not yet had the opportunity to engage with the leadership of EP Rugby to better understand the reasons behind this decision, and we will do so through the appropriate channels.

“Last year, Gardens honoured our Grand Challenge fixtures despite facing comparable circumstances [regarding the U21 team], and other clubs have also been required to fulfil fixtures under similar conditions.”

In a letter to the presidents of Gardens and Park under the heading request for a review, EP said: “Our information is that your two clubs have engaged about the possibility of postponing these senior matches.

“We have received a second letter, wherein it is clear that your two clubs could not reach an amicable and mutual agreement.

“Any match that is postponed for whatever reason must be played before the last match of league fixtures [before playoffs] in that group.

“EPRU has considered this request and has granted approval, with these matches now being played on the public holiday of Monday August 10.

“The second round programme only has one date available for outstanding games. We are all under pressure to complete these fixtures.”

In a letter to EP, Park said: “During the adjournment of the EPRU meeting held on Monday July 27 2026, representatives of Park Rugby Club discussed the scheduling of the U21 Andre Rademan Cup final.

“During this discussion, Park requested that clubs participating in the U21 final should not be scheduled to play Grand Challenge fixtures on August 1 to allow both finalist clubs the opportunity to properly prepare for and participate in the final.

“It is therefore with concern that we note, from the fixtures subsequently received, that Park has been scheduled to play Gardens RFC in the Grand Challenge on August 1, the same day as the U21 Andre Rademan Cup final against NMU.

“We further note that the fixture list indicates that outstanding league fixtures are to be played on August 10.

“Unfortunately, this alternative is also not feasible for Park, as we are already scheduled to play Kruisfontein RFC on Saturday August 8, leaving insufficient time between fixtures and creating unnecessary scheduling difficulties.”

Though the Gardens versus Park game did not take place, five other Top 12 games were played.

After a strong start to their campaign, which saw them climb to the top of the log, Kruisfontein stumbled to an 18-13 loss against the Brumbies in Makhanda.

Beaten 2026 Eastern Cape Super 14 champions Progress registered a vital win on the road when they edged Jeffreys Bay 15-12 at the Pellsrus Sports Fields.

In-form Harlequins beat Trying Stars 21-19 after a titanic battle in Makhanda.

The NMU Madibaz romped to a runaway 55-12 win over bottom-of-the-log Hankey Villagers at the university campus.

Top 12 results (odd numbers): Star of Hope 10 Joubertina 30, Brumbies 18 Kruisfontein 13, Gardens vs Park (postponed). Top 12 (even numbers): Jeffreys Bay 12 Progress 15, Madibaz 55 Hankey Villagers 12, Trying Stars 19 Harlequins 21.

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