Disputed decision set to reignite calls for VAR in SA

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Sports minister Gayton McKenzie has repeatedly called for the introduction of VAR

Calls for SA to introduce VAR are set to intensify after an incident during a first-round Premiership match on Sunday, won 2-1 by Polokwane City at Richards Bay.

When Bay appealed for a penalty in the second half, accusing Polokwane City of handball, the referee awarded a corner instead.

But after consulting an assistant referee, the referee altered the decision to a penalty, then changed his mind again and awarded a corner.

TV replays suggested the ball struck the body of substitute defender Malebogo Modise and not his hand.

SuperSport TV analyst and former women’s football coach Simphiwe “Shorty” Dludlu said: “VAR must come to SA now.”

Sports minister Gayton McKenzie has repeatedly called for the introduction of VAR to the richest league in Africa with a R20m ($1.2m) first prize.

Morocco was the first African country to introduce VAR for top-flight domestic matches and Egypt is another leading football nation using the system.

Ndamulelo Maphangule gave Polokwane an 18th-minute lead by heading a corner past Kenyan goalkeeper Ian Otieno.

Tidimalo Molokwane doubled the lead on 55 minutes, firing a rebound into the net.

Bay rallied and halved the deficit after 69 minutes when Simphiwe Mcineka powerfully nodded a corner into the net.

In the other match on Sunday, TS Galaxy came from behind twice to draw 2-2 away to Siwelele in Bloemfontein.

• Meanwhile, Milford owner-coach Xanti Pupuma has insisted that so far he has not seen any need to sign foreign players, highlighting the club’s values to prioritise homegrown talent.

Newbies Milford gave a good account of themselves, despite losing 2-0 to reigning league champions Orlando Pirates in what was their first game in the Premiership at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday.

Oswin Appollis and Tshepang Moremi found the back of the net for the home side.

Milford’s squad is hugely made up of players that have been with the club since their formative years in the lower divisions.

And all their players are South Africans.

Pupuma has since explained why they have not yet exercised the right to bolster the squad with at least one foreigner, insisting the current team are capable of surviving their maiden season in the top flight.

“We’re a team that’s coming up with players from the ABC Motsepe League.

“It’s very rare that you have foreign players in the ABC Motsepe League, so we took these guys and came up to the MFC with them and now we are proceeding with them even in the Premiership,” Pupuma said.

“We haven’t had an opportunity to say we’re looking outside.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t identified any foreign players.

“There have been suggestions from agents and other team owners [to sign foreign players], but we’ve always wanted to give first preference to local boys from around Richards Bay.” — AFP, Sowetan