Nico Malan power to derby victory despite late Tigers rally

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Nico Malan prop Regardt Conradie drives for the line to score a try against Daniel Pienaar in their schools rugby match in Humansdorp on Saturday

Nico Malan laid the foundations for victory with a dominant forward display before Daniel Pienaar produced a spirited late fightback in their King Price Derby Series schools rugby clash in Humansdorp on Saturday.

The hosts secured a convincing 47-27 win to complete back-to-back derby victories over the Tigers, although the visitors earned plenty of credit for refusing to surrender as they crossed for three tries in the final five minutes.

Trailing 42-8 with less than 10 minutes to play, Daniel Pienaar finally found space against a previously watertight Nico Malan defence.

Wing Sibabalwe Kopisani struck twice in quick succession before centre Cariston Mapoe added another to reduce the final deficit.

Earlier, the Tigers’ first try had come through lock Etto Mapapu, after a quick tap inside the Nico Malan 22 caught the home defence off guard for a well-taken score.

Apart from those moments, Nico Malan’s defence was outstanding.

They shut down the Tigers’ dangerous backline with relentless tackling, while their forwards consistently gained the upper hand through physical carries and patient ball retention close to the line.

That dominance was reflected in the opening half as props Ruan Nel and Regardt Conradie barged over for tries before lock Luciano Botha added a third in similar fashion to hand the hosts a commanding 21-8 halftime lead.

Botha produced one of the moments of the match early in the second half when, supported by his teammates, he charged 20m for the tryline, carrying several defenders with him before crashing over for a memorable score.

The powerful Nico Malan pack continued to dictate proceedings after the interval as hooker Janu Janse van Rensburg and lock Ruben van Dijk also crossed the whitewash.

With the forwards repeatedly punching holes in the defence, the hosts raced from a 21-8 halftime advantage to a seemingly unassailable 42-8 lead, effectively putting the result beyond doubt.

Daniel Pienaar’s late burst of attacking rugby added respectability to the scoreboard, but Nico Malan’s dominance through the first hour ensured they deservedly retained the derby bragging rights.

Elsewhere, Pearson made a fast start to defeat Marlow Agricultural 33-26 after leading 19-12 at halftime.

The visitors extended their advantage to 33-12 early in the second half before withstanding a spirited late comeback from the home side.

In Gqeberha, Oakdale proved too strong for Framesby, claiming a 46-22 victory, while Brandwag overwhelmed DF Malherbe 81-12.

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