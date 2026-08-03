Pearson teams show their abilities across the board

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Pearson first team hockey players celebrate a goal against Eunice during a match in their trip to Bloemfontein at the weekend

Pearson High School’s rugby and tennis teams travelled to Nxuba to play Marlow Agricultural High School on their reunion weekend despite missing a number of players due to injury and illness.

The rugby matches were tough but played in a good spirit.

The first team match was played at a high pace and Pearson struck within the first three minutes by scoring from a lineout in the Marlow 22.

Both sides attacked relentlessly, with Marlow scoring due to their powerful driving maul. The halftime score was 19-12.

Pearson scored two tries early in the second half to take their score to 33, but Marlow fought back and scored two tries to reduce the gap to seven points.

It was an arm-wrestle during the last 10 minutes but Pearson kept Marlow out despite the host’s relentless attacks, winning the match 33-26.

Pearson’s tries came from Keano Beling (2), Siphe Myataza, Stephan Kapp and Sebastian Playdon, while Beling and Riegerdt Oosthuizen each slotted two conversions.

Despite missing their top three tennis players, Pearson boys produced an impressive 16-9 victory over Marlow.

Drew Stanham set the tone with a convincing singles win, while Hayden Heck and Petri Reynolds both claimed straight-set victories.

Lian Payne showed great composure to edge his opponent in a thrilling third-set tiebreak.

Pearson then sealed the result by winning two of the three doubles matches, highlighting the team’s depth and determination.

The Pearson netball teams enjoyed a memorable and successful weekend in Bloemfontein, where several teams competed against quality opposition from Oranje Meisies and Eunice High.

The tour provided valuable match experience against some of SA’s leading school teams, with Pearson producing many outstanding performances across all age-groups.

The weekend showcased the players’ skill, determination, teamwork and fighting spirit, while creating opportunities for growth both on and off the court.

Adding to the celebrations, Pearson’s U14A netball team concluded an exceptional season by finishing 11th in SA at the Top Schools tournament.

After qualifying as the Eastern Cape champions, the team finished second in their pool to progress to the 9th-16th playoffs.

A convincing victory secured a place in the 9th-12th bracket before a narrow defeat to Noordheuwel.

The girls ended their campaign on a high with an excellent win over Northcliff to claim 11th place nationally.

Pearson’s hockey girls travelled with the netball teams to Bloemfontein to take on the formidable opposition of Oranje, Eunice and St Michael’s.

The players showed great determination, skill and teamwork, producing excellent performances across all age-groups, with the U14A and U14B teams returning unbeaten.