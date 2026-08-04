All Blacks aim to start SA tour at full speed

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New Zealand’s All Blacks have no intention of easing their way into their SA tour this week when they go up against the Stormers on Friday, with loose forward Simon Parker warning it was being treated as if it were a Test match.

The clash in Cape Town is the first for the Kiwis on their six-week, eight-match tour which includes four games against provincial franchise teams and four Tests.

“We’re treating every game (on the tour) as if it were a Test match,” Parker said on Monday as the tourists continued their preparations after arriving for their first full-length tour in 30 years.

“We’re training for every match as we would a Test match, and whoever gets to pull the jersey on has a responsibility to go out there and perform.”

Friday’s tour opener at the Cape Town Stadium is also an opportunity to lay down an early marker for what is expected to be a bruising contest against the Springboks.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for us. It one we looking to go and win. So, yeah, really looking forward to getting out there,” 26-year-old Parker said.

He suggested small details might contribute to potential tour success, but ultimately, the team with the bigger drive and determination would triumph.

“I suppose, at the end of the day, it just comes down to whatever team shows up and whatever team wants it more,” he said.

”Sure, there’s plenty of battles and technical awareness stuff that’ll come through, but at the end of the day, it’s the team that wants it.

“Physically, obviously, will be important too, 100%. That’s no surprise playing against South Africans; that’s what they are, that’s part of their DNA, so it’s a battle we’re looking forward to.”

SA’s franchise teams quit the southern hemisphere’s Super Rugby competition at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, and many of the touring All Blacks have no previous experience of playing against the South African provinces, including Parker.

“Speaking to the boys that did play (Super Rugby), they loved coming over (to South Africa) and getting a couple of weeks on tour,” he said.

“The Stormers have a big pack and great backs as well, so, it’ll be a great test for us first up,” Parker, who made his Test debut last year and has eight caps, said.

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