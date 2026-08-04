Mvalo highlights importance of hosting youth tournaments in building Border’s reputation

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After missing out on hosting the recent U18 Craven Week to Eastern Province, Border will jump at the opportunity again when coastal unions are asked to submit proposals.

Grey High School in Gqeberha hosted the country’s most prestigious youth tournament after Border’s bid was beaten by EP’s.

The last time Border hosted the week was at Selborne College in 2009.

As Border embarks on rebuilding its credibility, newly-elected president Theo Mvalo feels it is key for the union to enhance its reputation and show the mother body it has the capability to host major events.

Since coming out of administration and having its full membership control restored, Border has successfully hosted the U20 women’s week in Mthatha in 2023, and has seen the Junior Springbok Women play Zimbabwe U20 in an internationally-recognised match.

The union hosted the U13 Craven Week in 2025 and, a few months ago, had the U18 LSEN week in KuGompo City.

Mvalo wants the union to push for the Grant Khomo U16 Week and the big fish of youth weeks, the U18 Craven Week.

The Craven Week is likely to be hosted by an inland union for 2027, but in 2028 it is likely to be up for grabs to coastal provinces.

In 2026, the Grant Khomo was in KwaZulu-Natal. It will also head inland for 2027.

“We have a mission which I started last year,” Mvalo said.

“I was assisted by the Eastern Cape department of sport and the private sector in a bid to bring the Craven Weeks.

“We did have the U13. We lost the bid for the U18 this year to EP.

“So when it comes to coastal again, we want to make sure that we have all the resources needed.

“Same as for the U16. We will be looking at it as well so that we have two options available.

“We have to continue to build Border’s reputation and be known as being capable of hosting any tournaments when entrusted,” he said.

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