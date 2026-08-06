All roads lead to Gqeberha for U21 IPT

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Eastern Province Hockey Federation president Clive Kimfly and vice-president Claudia Muller say Gqeberha is ready to welcome the country’s top young players to the SA U21 Interprovincial Tournament.

Months of planning are about to come to fruition as Gqeberha prepares to host the SA U21 Interprovincial Tournament next week, the Eastern Province Hockey Federation says.

The five-day tournament, which gets under way on Monday at the KC March Hockey Facility and Grey High School, will feature 18 provincial teams and about 50 officials across 44 matches, with organisers confident the city is ready to stage one of SA’s premier junior hockey events.

The tournament returns to Gqeberha for the first time in several years and will see the country’s top men’s and women’s under-21 provincial sides compete for national honours over five days, with Eastern Province fielding teams in both divisions.

Hosting the event was seen as an opportunity not only to showcase the region’s hockey facilities but also Gqeberha itself, Eastern Province Hockey Federation president Clive Kimfly said.

“Hosting a tournament of this size is not only an honour for the Eastern Province Hockey Federation but for the city of Gqeberha.

“It is a great opportunity for us to showcase what we have to offer.”

Preparations have entered their final phase, with volunteers and tournament officials putting the finishing touches in place before visiting teams begin arriving at the weekend.

Organisers said the facilities were ready, with only minor logistical details remaining before the opening whistle.

“We are in the final stages of preparations ... we are just fine-tuning the final arrangements,” Kimfly said.

Spectators can expect a lively atmosphere throughout the week, with food vendors and the chance to watch some of the country’s brightest young hockey talent while supporting the home sides.

Behind the scenes, however, preparations have not been without challenges.

One of the federation’s biggest priorities has been upgrading the lighting at the KC March Hockey Facility at the Gelvandale Sports Grounds to ensure it meets the required standard for evening fixtures.

“We’ve worked closely with all the relevant stakeholders to find solutions and ensure the facility is ready to deliver a successful tournament,” the federation’s vice-president, Claudia Muller, said.

Organisers also had to adjust to a late withdrawal from this year’s competition, which resulted in changes to the fixture list.

“From a hosting perspective, the withdrawal did not have an impact on our preparations. We are confident the tournament will run smoothly,” Muller said.

Beyond the action on the field, Kimfly believes the tournament offers a chance to showcase Eastern Province’s ability to host national events while inspiring the next generation of local players.

“It provides exposure for our young local players to watch some of the country’s best up-and-coming stars.

“This tournament demonstrates what can be achieved when clubs, volunteers, sponsors and stakeholders work together.”

The event is also expected to deliver a welcome boost to the local economy as teams, officials and supporters descend on Gqeberha for the week-long championship.

With the countdown almost complete, Muller has called on the Bay hockey community to pack the stands and create a memorable atmosphere.

“We would like to encourage our local community to come out in their numbers and support our local EP teams ...

“We hope this tournament will be a memorable one that will be spoken about for years to come.”

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