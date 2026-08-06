Chippa coach targets attacking edge against Richards Bay

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Azola Matroos controls the ball during a Chippa United training session at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Thursday

Chippa United head coach Brandon Truter is determined to sharpen his attack as his team gears up for their Betway Premiership clash with Richards Bay on Tuesday.

Despite it being the Chilli Boys’ first home fixture of the season, the Gqeberha side will welcome the Natal Rich Boys at the Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto at 7.30pm.

This is due to the unavailability of the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium and the Buffalo City Stadium, both of which are undergoing scheduled pitch maintenance throughout August.

Chippa started their PSL season with a point against Golden Arrows, after a goalless draw.

“I thought we had very good chances to score in our last game against Golden Arrows,” Truter said.

“That is the area that we need to improve on, especially scoring and finishing.

“I am happy with the output from the youngsters.

“We had two debuts in the PSL in Lebohang Tshabalala and Imraan Jones, and then we also had the young Asanele Bonani, who was leading our attack.

“However, that was our first game. The preseason was very short, so we still have to work on some fitness issues, but that is match-related.

“So, the game management and the game minutes need to increase, and I am sure we will adapt in the next two or three games that are coming.”

The Chilli Boys announced eight new players on their Facebook page ahead of their match against Arrows.

In addition to Stanley Nwabali’s return and Goodman Mosele’s permanent move to Chippa from Orlando Pirates, the Chilli Boys added Nthuthuko Mlotshwa, Muhammad Carrim, Daba Diakite, Tshepang Makara, Muzomuhle Khanyi, Tshabalala, Obakhe Tshaya, and Highbury FC’s Jones to their squad for the new season.

Truter said they had scheduled a training match against Old Grey to keep their players active during the MTN8-week period.

“This week, we will have a training match against Old Grey just to keep some of the players active and up to speed with the matches.

“Of course, you don’t want to extend the break by not playing.

“We would have loved to be in the top eight, but that’s all because of last season.

“Anyway, our next game is home, but it is also away in Dobsonville.

“So we will treat it as a home game, and we would like to get results there.

“Results, meaning we will do our best to win the game,” he said.

“We had some players who did not play in the Arrows game because they had some knocks in the preseason tournament we played in Mthatha.

“So, we are looking to include them in our match next week.

“We will keep the core of the team but make one or two changes to the team that played last weekend.”

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