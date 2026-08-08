Arsenal sign Brazil midfielder Guimaraes from Newcastle

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Premier League champions Arsenal have completed the signing of Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes for a reported fee of £75 million ($101.2 million), the two clubs announced Saturday.

The Brazil international, who spent four-and-a-half seasons with Newcastle, has signed a “long-term contract” with the Gunners, who ended a 22-year wait for a top-flight English league title last season.

The 28-year-old Guimaraes is Arsenal’s most high-profile signing of the transfer window so far, joining fellow new arrivals Illan Meslier and Christos Tzolis at the Emirates Stadium.

“With Bruno joining us, we are further strengthening the heart of our team,” said Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta.

“As we have all seen, Bruno can play as a defensive midfielder and as a box-to-box player. He combines quality with quantity, and has provided goals and assists for his team every year.

“Bruno will allow Mikel (Arteta) to further develop our playing style and will also increase our internal competitiveness, which is essential for maintaining the standards required when we are aiming to win major trophies.”

The transfer fee for Guimaraes was undisclosed, although Newcastle confirmed it was “one of the top 10 highest transfer fees ever received for a player aged 28 or over”.

Guimaraes was also linked with Arsenal in January 2022, when he ended up leaving Lyon for Newcastle.

Now he finally does join up with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta in north London, after scoring 31 goals in 195 appearances for the Magpies.

Under coach Eddie Howe, Guimaraes helped Newcastle end a 54-year major trophy drought when they won the 2023 League Cup.

“This is one of the toughest decisions of my life. When I arrived, the club was in a challenging position and I am incredibly proud of what we achieved together,” Guimaraes said in Newcastle’s statement.

“I fell in love with this place. I really mean that.”

Howe stepped down as Newcastle manager last week and has since been replaced by German Matthias Jaissle.

Guimaraes, who played for Brazil at the recent World Cup, will compete for a place in Arsenal’s midfield with Declan Rice, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino.

Arsenal kick off their season against Manchester City in the Community Shield next Sunday, before starting their title defence against newly-promoted Coventry five days later.

Newcastle get their campaign under way against Liverpool at St James’ Park on August 23.

AFP

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