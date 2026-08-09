Banyana knocked out of Wafcon

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Banyana Banyana crashed out of the CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon 2026) after a 1-2 defeat to tournament hosts Morocco in a quarterfinal match played at the Moulay el Hassan Stadium in Rabat on Saturday night.

Banyana Banyana found themselves a goal down in the first half after Sakina Ouzraoui scored the opening goal in the 31st minute.

The Moroccans were awarded a penalty early in the second half, and Hanane Ait El Haj converted from the spot to make it 2-0 for the North Africans in the 51st minute.

Coach Dr Desiree Ellis’ charges fought their way back and forced the hosts onto the back foot, with Thembi Kgatlana pulling one back in the 67th minute.

Banyana Banyana fought very hard for the equaliser, but in the end, Morocco held on to proceed to the next stage of the tournament.

Safa.net

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