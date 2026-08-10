Kouga weighlifters a success story at SA champs

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At a function to honour Kouga weightlifters were, from left, Kouga executive mayor Hattingh Bornman, Pellsrus Primary acting principal Joseph Goeda, SA U17 representatives Junique Windvogel, 12 and Lumar Karolse, 14, head of sport Lorenda Cleavan, head coach Pieter Pretorius

The Pellsrus Weightlifting Club is flying the Kouga flag high after a dominant performance at the South African Weightlifting Championships, and their members were recently honoured at a function at Pellsrus Primary School, attended by Kouga executive mayor Hattingh Bornman.

The team brought home eight gold medals, one silver medal, three Champion of Champions awards, and were crowned the best U14 male team in South Africa.

Bornman congratulated the young champions and praised them for making positive choices.

“It is amazing to see young people taking hold of opportunities that keep them off the streets while giving them exposure to compete at the highest level,” he said.

“They make Kouga, and especially Jeffreys Bay, incredibly proud.”

Acting Pellsrus Primary School principal Joseph Goeda described the team’s success as inspirational.

“This is what happens when learners commit to discipline and hard work. They are role models for every child in Pellsrus,” Goeda said.

Also in attendance at the function were head of sport and culture Lorenda Cleavan and Eastern Cape and Pellsrus head coach Pieter Pretorius.

The day’s biggest cheers were for two athletes selected for the South African U17 team for the African Youth Championships in Algeria.

Junique Windvogel, 12, was named Champion of Champions for both U14 and U17 female categories and achieved the second-highest Sinclair at the championships. She turns 13 on September 19.

Lumar Karolse, 14, is SA’s top U14 lifter post-Covid with a Sinclair of 246.30. Both will now compete in the U17 division for SA.