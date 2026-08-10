Nico Malan hold off brave Brandwag fightback

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A Nico Malan rugby team takes to the field in their annual derby against Brandwag at the weekend. Nico Malan won the first team game 26-12

Nico Malan survived a spirited second-half fightback from Brandwag to secure a hard-earned 26-12 victory in their schools rugby clash in Kariega on Saturday.

The Humansdorp side led 12-0 at halftime and appeared to have taken firm control when scrumhalf Lleyton Mienie scored seven minutes into the second half to extend their advantage to 19-0.

But Brandwag refused to surrender on home soil and launched a determined fightback, with tries from Francu Fouche and Rezanio Petrus reducing the deficit to 19-12 and putting the visitors under considerable pressure.

The hosts continued to attack in search of an equalising score, but a loss of possession allowed Nico Malan to regain the initiative.

A series of penalties eventually resulted in a penalty try when Brandwag were adjudged to have collapsed a maul, bringing the contest to a close.

The match was characterised by an attacking approach from both sides, with the forwards and backs showing a willingness to run the ball whenever opportunities arose.

Nico Malan made the perfect start when Regan Stone raced over in the right-hand corner in the fifth minute.

The visitors then extended their advantage in the 23rd minute after a powerful attacking surge. Big lock Ruben van Dijk charged through the Brandwag defence and crossed close to the posts to give Nico Malan a 12-0 lead.

Brandwag defended bravely early in the second half, but Nico Malan eventually created enough space for Mienie to dart through untouched.

His conversion put the visitors 19-0 ahead and seemingly in command.

Brandwag responded with impressive determination.

A brilliant weaving run by Petrus took the home side deep into Nico Malan territory before Fouche powered his way over in the 58th minute to open their account.

With five minutes remaining, Brandwag closed the gap further when scrumhalf Egan George took a quick tap from five metres out and found flyhalf Petrus, who finished the move for their second try.

Suddenly the pressure was firmly on Nico Malan, but they held their nerve and used their powerful pack to regain territory.

Their persistence eventually earned the penalty try that secured a valuable victory.

In other action, Grey High recorded their biggest first-team win, crushing Muir 113-5 in Gqeberha on Friday, while Marlow were equally dominant in their 57-13 victory over Bergsig.

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