Nwabali’s leadership key as Chippa integrate eight new signings

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Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali goes through some drills during a club training session at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

Comeback kid Stanley Nwabali is not just back to fill a gap between the posts for Chippa United — he is back to anchor a squad that have undergone significant changes with eight new signings.

The 30-year-old Nigerian goalkeeper left Chippa in early February, having joined the club in 2022.

He appeared in 76 games for the Gqeberha team before requesting to leave, which the club granted.

Nwabali had been without a club before rejoining Chippa for the new season.

He made his comeback against Golden Arrows in the Betway Premiership season opener, which ended in a goalless draw and will also feature in Tuesday’s league match against Richards Bay (7.30pm).

“It’s nice coming back to where they believe in you and where they place trust in you,” Nwabali said.

“It’s nice to be back and working with the people that I know, my teammates and the management.

“I am happy and excited to be back.”

The Chilli Boys announced eight new players on their Facebook page ahead of their match against Arrows.

In addition to Nwabali’s return and Goodman Mosele’s permanent move to Chippa from Orlando Pirates, they added Nthuthuko Mlotshwa, Muhammad Carrim, Daba Diakite, Tshepang Makara, Muzomuhle Khanyi, Lebohang Tshabalala, Obakhe Tshaya and Highbury FC’s Imraan Jones to their squad for the new season.

The Gqeberha team will play their first home game of the season against the Natal Rich Boys at the Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto.

This is due to the unavailability of the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium and Buffalo City Stadium, both of which are undergoing scheduled pitch maintenance throughout August.

“Playing in this league requires a lot. I am happy that the young players in the team have adapted so quickly,” Nwabali said.

“Some of them made their PSL debuts against Arrows, and it was clear that they performed admirably.

“I believe the coach is happy and proud of them.

“I believe we have a good mix of young and experienced players on the team, and there is a lot of talent.

“We’re taking it one game at a time.

“After our game against Arrows, the coach analysed our performance and identified areas for improvement.

“Throughout the week, we worked to improve the team for our upcoming league games.

“Richards Bay is a good side, but the coach has a strategy for how to approach that game, and I believe we will have a good game on Tuesday.”

This week’s Betway Premiership fixtures are (7.30pm unless stated):

Tuesday: Chippa United vs Richards Bay, Dobsonville Stadium; Marumo Gallants vs Kruger United, Royal Bafokeng Stadium; Polokwane City vs Stellenbosch FC, Seshego Stadium; TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns, Mbombela Stadium

Wednesday: AmaZulu vs Orlando Pirates, Kings Park; Durban City vs Golden Arrows, Chatsworth Stadium; Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune United, FNB Stadium; Milford FC vs Siwelele, Richards Bay Stadium

Friday: Stellenbosch vs Marumo Gallants, Athlone Stadium

Saturday: AmaZulu vs Siwelele, Kings Park (3pm); Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns, FNB Stadium (3pm); Sekhukhune United vs Polokwane City, Seshego Stadium (5.30pm); Durban City vs Richards Bay, Chatsworth Stadium (8pm); Milford FC vs Kruger United, Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium (8pm)

Sunday: Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates, Kings Park (3pm); Galaxy vs Golden Arrows, Mbombela Stadium (5.30pm)

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