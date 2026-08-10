Race hots up to clinch home-ground advantage in club rugby playoffs

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Gardens wing Luchin Johnson is tackled in their match against Star of Hope during an EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby clash in Kariega on Saturday

The race to clinch home-ground advantage in the EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby quarterfinals intensified when the leading clubs recorded wins on Saturday.

With three rounds remaining before the playoffs, Kruisfontein United retained their lead at the top of the table with a hard-fought 29-20 win over Park at the Sports Complex in Humansdorp.

The leaders stamped their authority on the game when they roared into a commanding 24-5 lead at the break over their rivals from Gqeberha.

A never-say die Park outfit showed character in the second half to ensure there were a few nervy moments for the home fans.

Kruisfontein named fullback Jayren Draghoender as their man of the match after an outstanding display which helped his team secure the points on offer.

The Humansdorp side appear to be unstoppable and are favourites to pocket maximum points when they face Joubertina United on Saturday.

Champions Gardens remained in the hunt for a top four finish when they beat Star of Hope 34-10 at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium in Kariega.

The Gardens try-scorers were Liyema Gaba, Duwayne Nel, Julian Samuels, JP Claasen and Luchin Johnson.

“Gardens had a scrappy first half against Star of Hope, but we managed to fix things in the second half,” coach Clyde Theron said.

Gardens had been itching to return to action after their opening match in the second round of the Top 12 against Park was unexpectedly postponed two weeks ago.

The Kariega side, who will represent EP in the national Gold Cup competition in September, are building up a head of steam as the competition reaches the business end.

Harlequins retained their place at No 2 on the standings thanks to an impressive 45-31 away win over Hankey Villagers.

After a tough game which produced thrilling hard-running rugby, Harlequins remained in contention to reach a second consecutive Grand Challenge final.

Progress’s hopes of securing a top four finish were dealt a blow when they crashed to a 43-10 defeat against the NMU Madibaz at the campus.

Trying Stars, who started the day in third place on the log, provided further evidence that they remain outsiders to lift silverware when they edged Jeffreys Bay 37-36 at the Pellsrus Sports Field.

Joubertina United were in devastating form when they romped to a landslide 56-10 win over Brumbies on their home field.

While much of the focus is on the top teams, Hankey Villagers and Star of Hope are facing a desperate battle to avoid relegation to the Middle 12 Division at the end of the season.

A fierce battle for supremacy will develop over the next few weeks after clubs were split into two groups of six for the second half of the season.

In a new format, teams ending in odd-numbered positions on the log at the halfway stage were sorted into one group and sides finishing in even-numbered positions were placed in another group.

In the Top 12 Division (odd numbers), Star of Hope, Joubertina, Brumbies, Kruisfontein United, Gardens and Park will play one another, and in the second group (even numbers), Jeffreys Bay, Progress, NMU Madibaz, Hankey Villagers, Trying Stars and Harlequins will face off.

Officials will compile joint logs for the two groups, and after five matches within each group the best performing clubs will qualify for the quarterfinals, which are set to take place on September 5.

Saturday’s fixtures (all 3.30pm kickoffs):

Top 12 (odd numbers): Brumbies v Gardens, Joubertina v Kruisfontein, Park v Star of Hope

Top 12 (even numbers): Harlequins v Madibaz, Hankey Villagers v Jeffreys Bay, Progress v Trying Stars

Middle 12 (odd numbers): Kwaru v Spring Rose, Kirkwood v African Bombers, Born Fighters v Despatch Oostelikes

Middle 12 (even numbers): Motherwell v United Barbarians, Central v Suburban, Evergreens v Missionvale

Bottom 12 (odd numbers): Adelaide Rangers v Helenvale, Police-Crusaders v Klipfontein, Kareedouw Tigers v Middelburg Eagles

Bottom 12 (even numbers): Middelburg Excelsior v Orlando Eagles, Lily White v Despatch, St Marks v Windvogel

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