Ramokgopa helps SA complete world U-20 champs with eight medals

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Tumi Ramokgopa finished second in the women’s 400m hurdles final at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Eugene, Oregon, on Sunday. File photo

South Africa will return home with eight medals after claiming three more podium places on the final day of the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Eugene, Oregon, on Sunday.

During the final session of competition, hurdler Tumi Ramokgopa and sprinter Leendert Koekemoer secured their second medals of the showpiece.

Ramokgopa produced one of the best performances of her blossoming career, taking second place in the women’s 400m hurdles final in 55.88 seconds and clipping 0.02sec off the personal best of 55.90 she set last year. She closed out a memorable campaign in Eugene after she had also grabbed silver in the 100m hurdles final the day before.

Up front in the final of the one-lap barriers, Alexandra Stefania Uta of Romania won gold in 55.33, breaking the European junior record. Eleni Iakovaki of Greece finished third in 55.99.

🚨 🇷🇴 AREA U20 RECORD 🇷🇴 🚨



🥇 Alexandra Uta 🇷🇴 wins GOLD in the women’s 400mH at the 2026 WU20 Championships in 55.33s AU20R!



🥈 Tumi Ramokgopa 🇿🇦in 55.88s PB!



🥉 Eleni Iakovaki 🇬🇷 in 55.99s NU20R!!!



Shevaughn Thomas 🇯🇲 DNF! pic.twitter.com/CHADzMIKUx — SprintForge (@Tweeterfinger1) August 9, 2026

In the men’s 4x400m relay final, Koekemoer led the national team to second place in a new African U-20 record of 3:02.76, slicing 0.05sec off the 10-year-old continental mark of 3:02.81, which had been set by Botswana in Poland in 2016.

Koekemoer, who had secured bronze in the individual 400m final earlier at the championships, ran the fastest split (44.35) of all athletes who competed in the relay final.

He was well backed by teammates Ryno Riekert, Kryn Romijn and Abelines Schoeman who helped set up the record result. The US won gold in 3:01.39 and France ended third in 3:04.80.

Matodzi Ndou also bagged a medal in the men’s 400m hurdles final, taking third position in 49.90 to earn bronze.

🚨🇺🇸 WU20 LEAD 🇺🇸🚨



USA 🇺🇸 wins heat 3 of the men’s 4x400m at the 2026 WU20 Championships in 3:04.55s WU20L!



2nd South Africa 🇿🇦 with a spectacular anchor from Leendert KOEKEMOER in 3:05.08s SB.



3rd Jamaica 🇯🇲 with a great anchor from Jabulani MCLEOD in 3:06.44s SB. pic.twitter.com/J0h0sqrVDl — SprintForge (@Tweeterfinger1) August 8, 2026

Czech athlete Michal Rada set a European junior record of 48.59 to claim the world U-20 title and Taiju Goto of Japan snatched silver in 49.23. South African athlete Lesibe Dikgale, who had also qualified for the final, was forced to withdraw after picking up an injury.

In other finals on Day 5, Marine Grobler (51.33m) and Stephane Hook (49.45m) finished sixth and eighth respectively in the women’s javelin throw.

Youth athlete Joshua Gerber ended ninth in the men’s discus throw, with the 16-year-old achieving a personal best of 61.43m with the heavier junior weight. Another 16-year-old rising star, Tiisetso Malungane, did well to take ninth place in the men’s 1,500m final in 3:42.98.

The South African men’s 4x100m relay team — Phenyo Miyen, Zattu Hlongwane, Caylon Ryan and Marko Ferreira — were sixth in their final in 39.48.

These young athletes have again shown South Africa has a strong pipeline of future champions. — Athletics South Africa president John Mathane

After five days of competition in Eugene, South Africa finished 10th in the overall standings with eight medals (one gold, three silver and four bronze). It was the South African squad’s largest medal haul at the World Athletics U-20 Championships since the national team bagged nine medals in Nairobi in 2021.

“This is a tremendously proud moment for South African athletics. Finishing 10th overall with eight medals — one gold, three silver and four bronze — is a remarkable achievement and a clear reflection of the talent, determination and competitive spirit of our young athletes,” acting Athletics South Africa president John Mathane said.

“To achieve our biggest medal haul at a World Athletics U-20 Championships since Nairobi in 2021 is something the entire athletics family can celebrate.

“The spotlight of this remarkable work of achievement must go to parents and everyone else who put their hands on the deck to put the Rainbow Nation first.

“On behalf of ASA, I congratulate every athlete, coach, team official, support staff and everyone who contributed to this outstanding performance in Eugene. These young athletes have again shown South Africa has a strong pipeline of future champions and their success gives us great confidence and excitement for the future of our sport.”

Athletics SA media