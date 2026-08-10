Summit empowers women athletes to build brands and wealth

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Qhawekazi Mdikane, group chief marketing officer at Momentum, said the event is part of a larger campaign called 'She Owns Her Success,' which has been ongoing for eight years

Simphiwe Dludlu, once a star for Banyana Banyana and now a SuperSport analyst, believes the annual Momentum Women Who Make Moves in Sport summit empowers women to present themselves and attract sponsors with confidence.

Attending the summit for the first time at 38, Dludlu shared that its lessons reach beyond sports, offering valuable insights that resonate with anyone seeking growth.

The two-day annual event, held from August 7-8, was hosted at the Gordon Institute of Business Science in Johannesburg.

The summit aims at elevating the financial success of female athletes both on and off the field.

“What I loved about the summit is that as much as it’s tailored for athletes more than anybody, even a regular person like anybody who loves sport, branding, and anybody that wants to go forward with life can relate,” Dludlu said.

“Because it speaks about branding, it speaks about finance and transitioning from being an athlete to being in business, and how do you also get strategies to do that while you are still competing.

“It changes your mindset; it highlights things that you overlooked.

“I love that this year’s theme is ‘Her success has a number’. So often women think that they don’t deserve extra zeros because we always think that we are minimal and we are less.

“Today, being here, I got empowered so much.”

Another first-time attendee, Melinda Goosen, sport manager at MNU Madibaz Sport for netball and aquatics sport, shared the sentiments.

“I have been waiting to come to this event for the past three years, but I couldn’t because every time it clashed with the national netball championships, which is my responsibility.

“I am glad I was able to make it this year; this event is phenomenal.

“I feel for women in sport; this is essential. We don’t get taught these things at school and at university. So these are the platforms with this type of information to come and build yourself as a woman in sports and as an individual.

“This is very sport-orientated, and it is essential,” Goosen said.

Qhawekazi Mdikane, group chief marketing officer at Momentum, said the event is part of a larger campaign called ‘She Owns Her Success,’ which has been ongoing for the past eight years.

“This is the fourth year that we have been hosting this event.

“The campaign is just really about celebrating women and acknowledging some of the challenges and the barriers that women still face in South Africa.

“Also, we take this opportunity because it’s Women’s Month in SA to really encourage women to understand their finances.

“We wanted women not to be just celebrated only. We want them to be able to sustain themselves not just on the field when they are playing but also off the field.

“Here we invited women who play sports, and we use this event as an opportunity to empower them. This year’s theme is called ‘Her success has a number’.

“When we say her success has a number, we are not talking about money and finances; we are encouraging women who play sports. It’s important that they are ready and they are able to sustain themselves in the event that their sporting careers end.

“We all know that women in sports get far fewer sponsorship opportunities. They are paid far less than their male counterparts.

“There’s a frightening statistic that 74% of women who play sport have a second job.

“So what that means is that they need to be able to sustain themselves when the whistle blows with the right income, and that is what we are trying to instil in this year’s event.”

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