WSU All Blacks push for title contention, Eagles get first win in Super League

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The Walter Sisulu University rugby teams (All Blacks and Eagles) both won their Super League matches at the weekend. Picture: 123RF

It was a five-star weekend for Walter Sisulu University rugby teams.

The WSU All Blacks continued with their unbeaten run in the Border Super League and are throwing their name in the hat of league title contenders.

On Saturday, they beat their varsity rivals, the University of Fort Hare Blues, 33-13 in KuGompo City.

That bonus-point victory was the All Blacks’ seventh straight win of the campaign and moved them to third place on 35 points.

East London Police are at the top on 44 points and are followed by Young Leopards on 42.

But those teams have played 10 matches, meaning the All Blacks have three games left to catch up to them.

The WSU Eagles finally broke their losing streak, shocking Swallows with a 36-30 win in Mthatha.

The Eagles increased their tally to seven after nine games and have a chance to move out of the relegation zone.

They have two games in hand that are must-wins to save their status in the top flight.

Old Boys have 11 points after being beaten by Fort Beaufort 47-12 at Thubalethu High in their final fixture.

They will spend the next two weeks hoping the WSU Eagles do not get maximum points, otherwise it will see them go down to the second tier.

In the Premier League, top teams Rising Stars and Lovedale won over the weekend.

Rising Stars demolished the Black Eagles 62-13 in Kwelera and, in Nqamakwe, Lovedale took down Ngculu Zebras 40-21.

Lovedale are still at the top of the table with 49 points after 11 games, followed by Stars on 48 in 10 matches.

Other matches saw Winter Rose beat Ncera Leopards 31-28 at the NU13 field in Mdantsane and the Wallabies defeat Berlin 27-17 in Ntabozuko.

In Ntlaza, United Brothers beat Ntlaza Lions 28-18, while Ocean Sweepers swept away Busy Boys 47-16 at the Zikwaba Field.

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