Xander Elkington relishing chance to lead EP U21 hockey men on home soil

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Eastern Province men's captain Xander Elkington will lead the hosts into the SA Under-21 Interprovincial Tournament on home soil in Gqeberha.

Eastern Province men’s captain Xander Elkington says leading EP on home soil is one of the proudest moments of his career as the hosts prepare for the SA U21 Interprovincial Tournament in Gqeberha.

They face Western Province in their opening Pool A encounter at the KC March Astro on Monday (7pm).

They clash against SA U18 on Tuesday before meeting WP Peninsula and North West in Wednesday’s double-header to close out the pool section.

Elkington said the chance to captain EP in front of the people who supported him from the beginning made the occasion even more special.

“Leading Eastern Province on home soil is honestly one of the proudest moments of my career. This is where I started playing hockey, so to captain the side in front of the people who’ve supported me from the beginning means a lot,” Elikington said.

His approach to leadership is built around setting the standard while ensuring every player feels valued, regardless of their role.

“The kind of leader I want to be is one who leads by example, working hard in training, staying calm under pressure, and making sure every player in this squad feels heard and backed, whether they’re starting or coming off the bench.”

The squad has not had much time together, but Elkington believes its blend of experience and youth has helped the group get on the same wavelength quite quickly, with several players already familiar with one another from the U18 structure.

“We haven’t had a long time together, but the group has gelled quickly. A lot of that comes down to the mix of experience and youth we’ve got, and guys who’ve come through the U18 structure together already know each other well.”

For Elkington, that trust will be crucial when the pressure builds across five days.

“Over five days, that unity is everything. Tournaments like this are won in the small moments, a tough second half, a tight scoreline, and it’s the teams that trust each other that come through those moments.”

Home support could provide another edge, with Elkington hoping the crowd at KC March Astro and Grey High School can lift EP when matches are in the balance.

“Playing at KC March and Grey in front of our own supporters is a massive boost.

“There’s nothing like hearing your own crowd get behind you when a game is in the balance.

“It lifts your energy and can be the difference in a tight match. We want to feed off that energy and give the crowd something to cheer for.”

Gold remains the ambition, but Elkington also sees the tournament as an important step for EP’s younger players.

“Of course we want gold, that’s what you train for. But success for this team is also about growth.

“Seeing our younger players step up on a big stage, building character and composure that will serve them well into the senior ranks and leaving the tournament knowing we gave everything, whatever the result.”

“To everyone coming out to support us — thank you. Having you behind us at KC March from Monday means everything, and we’re going to give you a team to be proud of.”

EP Men’s group fixtures:

Monday: vs Western Province, 7pm — KC March Astro

Tuesday: vs SA U18, 7pm — KC March

Wednesday: vs WP Peninsula, 8.30am — KC March; vs North West, 7pm — KC March

For a full list of tournament fixtures and pool standings, click here.

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