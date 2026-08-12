Barcelona’s Araujo heads to Liverpool on loan

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Ronald Araujo has joined Liverpool on loan from Barcelona

Liverpool have signed Uruguay defender Ronald Araujo from Spanish champions Barcelona on a season-long loan, the Premier League club announced on Monday, as they moved to strengthen an injury-ravaged defence.

British media reported that the deal includes an option to buy the 27-year-old for about £47m (R1bn).

Araujo arrives at a time when Liverpool are facing mounting defensive problems.

Joe Gomez suffered a muscle injury in the club’s opening pre-season match, while teenage centre back Giovanni Leoni is recovering from an ACL injury.

Young centre back Jeremy Jacquet is also nursing an injury, leaving captain Virgil van Dijk, 35, as Liverpool’s only fully fit senior central defender.

“It was the ideal move for me at this stage in my career.

“It was a move that was necessary for me to take,” Araujo said in a statement.

“As soon as I heard that interest from Liverpool, everything went into action really, really quickly.”

The club’s options at right back have also been depleted.

Conor Bradley is still recovering from a significant knee injury, while Jeremie Frimpong endured an injury-hit campaign last season and struggled for form.

Capable of playing both at centre back and right back, Araujo provides Liverpool with much-needed cover in two areas where they are currently short of options.

Araujo joined Barcelona B from Uruguayan side Boston River in 2018 and made his senior debut the following year.

He has since won three LaLiga titles, including back-to-back championships in 2024/2025 and 2025/2026, as well as two Copa del Rey trophies and three Spanish Super Cup titles.

Araujo was named in the LaLiga Team of the Season in 2021-22 and 2023-24.

However, he found opportunities harder to come by last season, making only 11 league starts as Pau Cubarsi and Gerard Martin established themselves as Hansi Flick’s preferred central defensive pairing.

One of Barca’s captains, Araujo also saw his involvement reduced after taking an indefinite leave of absence from the club at his request.

“I’m super-happy to be here and excited to get started.

“I’m glad about the interest and it was the right move at the right time,” Araujo said.

He is under contract with Barca until 2031.

Liverpool have signed Jacquet and forward Victor Munoz during the close season, but have also lost talisman Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate.

Forward Hugo Ekitike is among several players sidelined through injury.

Liverpool finished fifth in the Premier League last season despite spending about £446m (R9.7bn) on signings.

The club subsequently parted ways with manager Arne Slot and appointed former Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola in a bid to revive their fortunes.

Liverpool open the Premier League season at Newcastle United on August 23. — Reuters

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