Bay star Chuma Isaac takes huge leap towards Springbok dream

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Madibaz loose forward Chuma Isaac, at the back of the scrum, captained the SA U20 women’s team in two internationals against the US in Stellenbosch recently

Loose forward Chuma Isaac believes captaining the SA U20 women’s team has brought her one step closer to her dream of representing the Springboks at senior level.

The 19-year-old Nelson Mandela University student reached yet another milestone in her career when she led the national side in two fixtures against the US recently.

Isaac, who grew up in the township of Motherwell in the Bay, said the honour of wearing the captain’s armband was both unexpected and a source of pride.

“I always wanted to make the team because it is one step towards my dream, but I didn’t think I would,” the Madibaz star said.

“When I heard I had been selected, I was very surprised and grateful.”

The selection of the inventory and stores management student followed an impressive season during which she captained the provincial U20 outfit.

Isaac believes it was both her performances and leadership qualities that caught the attention of the selectors.

Leading the Baby Boks against the Americans in Stellenbosch proved a valuable learning experience, despite the results not going their way.

“It was a beautiful experience. Yes, we didn’t win, but I loved the way we played.

“My teammates never gave up and we kept fighting until the end. That’s what I always say — don’t ever give up.”

Their opponents traditionally like to move the ball quickly and spread play, which turned out to be a challenge the home side could not overcome on this occasion.

If your goal is to play for the Springboks, learning the hard way can only be a step in the right direction.

Isaac said her No 1 job was to “break the line” and doing so successfully gave her confidence, which, in turn, helped her motivate those around her.

Madibaz Sport rugby manager Siphesihle Jobo said her selection for the national age-group teams was no doubt accelerating her growth.

“She is being exposed to advanced coaching and competes against the best players in her age group,” he said.

“The fact that she was also chosen as captain says a great deal about her maturity and the confidence the national coaches have in her leadership.”

Her achievement also reflected positively on both Madibaz and Eastern Province rugby, Jobo said.

“It enhances the profile of both. It also shows that the coaches in the province are developing quality players.”

He hoped Isaac’s success story would inspire other talented players to remain in the Eastern Cape while pursuing their academic and rugby ambitions.

“Chuma’s experience in the national set-up will benefit our club because her teammates will see that these opportunities are achievable.” — Full Stop Communications

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