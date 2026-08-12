De Klerk gives Cheetahs massive Currie Cup boost, says Steyn

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The Cheetahs hopes of Currie Cup Premier Division glory have been boosted by the arrival of dynamic scrumhalf Faf de Klerk

Having dynamic scrumhalf Faf de Klerk in their ranks has proved to be a massive boost for the Cheetahs in their quest for glory in the Carling Currie Cup Premier Division, coach Frans Steyn says.

A late try by the Springbok scrumhalf powered the Cheetahs to a 31-26 bonus point win over the Stormers XXIII in a fourth round clash at the Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on Sunday.

The win has left the Cheetahs and Griquas as joint leaders in the Premier Division with 16 points apiece after their opening four games.

“Faf de Klerk is massive. It is a big thing for us to have him, so it’s massive for the Cheetahs,” Steyn said.

“There is always space for Faf with us. He’s still finding his feet and his voice in our squad, but we’re so happy to have him.

“We were a bit asleep at the beginning against the Stormers.

“But that last sequence at the end [when Du Plessis scored], shows what this jersey means to us, and hopefully we can keep going.

“Since I’ve been with the Cheetahs, we weren’t able to go week in, week out, and we had a few good shifts now. That’s the biggest thing.

“Some people might think it’s luck, but if you have 150kg forwards coming at you, we adapt.

“We want to be a team that plays with the ball at a high tempo, but it didn’t work out like that.

“If anybody told us after four rounds we’d be tied at the top, we would have taken it.

“But we haven’t played the best rugby and for us to be able to win this thing, we need to be switched on from the first minute, so there’s a lot of work to do.”

The Stormers dominated the early exchanges and opened the scoring through Stefan Ungerer in the 11th minute.

The Cheetahs responded through wing Prince Nkabinde, but a late first-half try by Vernon Paulo gave the Capetonians a deserved 14-5 advantage at the break.

The Free Staters started the second half strongly, with Neels Volschenk crossing shortly after the restart.

The Stormers’ Wandile Mlaba then extended the home side’s lead before being shown a yellow card for a tip tackle.

Steyn’s team then fought back through Michael Annies and later took the lead via a penalty try after a deliberate knock-on by Xola Nyali.

Mlaba returned from the sin bin to score his second try, drawing the teams level at 26-26 heading into the final minutes.

With the match heading for a draw, the Cheetahs maintained their composure and, after sustained pressure, De Klerk crossed in the corner to seal a valuable win to lift his side to second place on the standings.

Griquas jumped to joint top of the standings after a powerful 31-19 win over the Lions in Kimberley.

Weekend fixtures:

Friday: Lions v Boland Cavaliers, Griquas v Sharks XV. Saturday: Pumas v Stormers XVIII. Sunday: Bulls XV v Cheetahs.

Log (all teams have played four matches): Griquas 16, Cheetahs 16, Lions 12, Pumas 12, Boland Kavaliers 11, Stormers 11, Sharks XV 10, Bulls XV 3.

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