EP women crushed, men cling to faint semifinal hopes

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EP U21's Cody Jacobs in action against the SA U18 Boys at the KC Astro on Tuesday evening

Eastern Province’s semifinal hopes suffered contrasting blows on day two of the SA U18 IPT at the KC Astro in Gqeberha, with the women eliminated after a second consecutive defeat while the men remain in contention with two pool matches remaining, despite also losing.

The EP men went down 4-2 to the SA U18 Boys in Pool A, leaving them pointless after two games but still able to reach six points with wins in both remaining matches.

The women, meanwhile, were thrashed 10-0 by North West and cannot qualify for the semifinals.

In the final match of the day, Luc Boyall gave the national age-group side the lead with a 14th-minute penalty-corner conversion, while EP picked up a green card for Ethan Moothoo and a yellow for Inam Mwellie in a feisty opening quarter that ended 1-0.

The SA U18 outfit extended their lead when Mohlodi Maseko converted a penalty corner in the 18th minute before EP captain Xander Elkington pulled one back from a penalty corner in the 24th.

Maseko restored the two-goal advantage with a penalty stroke moments before halftime.

EP pulled another goal back in the third chukka when Luke Tait converted a penalty corner in the 34th minute to make it 3-2, before the SA U18 Boys picked up a green card for Thandanani Zuma and a yellow for Rudolph Thiart in the 36th and 37th minutes respectively.

Trailing 3-2 heading into the final quarter, EP kept the pressure up on the SA U18 oufit, however, Boyall re-established their two-goal lead with a 52nd minute field goal to run out comfortable 4-2 winners.

Meanwhile, NW made a blistering start against EP, racing into a 3-0 lead inside the opening 14 minutes.

Emily Wilson opened the scoring in the fourth minute with a field goal before Germarie Spershott and Gemma Bower added further field goals in the 10th and 14th minutes respectively.

EP struggled to contain the NW attack, with Jasmin Kelly extending the advantage in the 27th minute when she converted a penalty corner as the visitors took a commanding 4-0 lead into the break.

A relentless NW outfit showed no signs of slowing down as Kelly converted another penalty corner in the 34th minute before Mia Schimper and Keovaan Jansen added field goals in the 38th and 40th minutes to stretch the lead to 7-0 heading into the final quarter.

The visitors added three more goals in the final chukka to complete a comprehensive victory, with Jansen and Wilson both completing braces before Marika Neethling converted a penalty corner in the 59th minute.

Elsewhere in the women’s competition, WP maintained their strong start in Pool B with an 8-0 win over Free State, while the SA U18 Girls followed their opening-day victory over Southern Gauteng with a 3-0 win against Northern Blues. Southern Gauteng also bounced back in Pool A, edging WP Peninsula 2-1.

In the men’s competition, KZN Raiders produced the biggest result in Pool B outside the EP matches, thrashing Southern Gauteng 6-1 after Northern Blues beat Free State 5-0.

WP maintained their winning start in Pool A with a 6-1 victory over the SA U18 Boys, while WP Peninsula beat North West 2-0.

Day two results:

Men:

Pool A: WP 6 SA U18 Boys 1; North West 0 WP Peninsula 3; EP 2 SA U18 Boys 4

Pool B: Northern Blues 5 Free State 0; Southern Gauteng 1 KZN Raiders 6

Women:

Pool A: Southern Gauteng 2 WP Peninsula 1; Northern Blues 0 SA U18 Girls 3

Pool B: WP 8 Free State 0; North West 10 Eastern Province 0.

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