Gqeberha painted magenta as public get behind women’s race

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SPAR Women’s Challenge race ambassadors, from left, Honey Koba, Noxolo Marks, Karen Barnard and Mafa Bavuma are encouraging the public to enter the Bay’s most beautiful road race

The 33rd SPAR Women’s Challenge in Gqeberha is shaping up to be one of the most inclusive yet.

Activations at factories, tertiary institutions and shopping malls have drawn huge interest for the 10km and 5km races at Pollok Beach on September 26.

Only half of the 6,000 available online-entry spots remain, with these numbers suggesting not only a huge turnout but also a diverse one come race day.

“We are painting the city magenta,” SPAR Eastern Cape sponsorship controller Honey Koba, referencing the colour selected for this year’s event, said.

“People have entered in big numbers wherever we’ve held activations.”

So far, these have taken place at the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, Continental Tyre SA, VWSA, Nelson Mandela University, Emeris, as well as various shopping centres and NPOs.

A standout feature has been the buy-in from the corporate sector, which is increasingly prioritising employee wellness by encouraging staff to participate in social activities such as the Women’s Challenge.

Riaana Bouwer, vice-president of Continental’s revived running club, approached the retail group in 2025 to host an activation at the plant and it proved so popular that Koba and her team returned ahead of the 2026 race.

“It’s not always easy for factory and admin workers to participate in events like these, so an activation here encourages them to enter,” she said.

In the process, the club’s membership tripled over the past two months.

These athletes and dozens of their colleagues will assemble on the beachfront to enjoy Gqeberha’s most beautiful road race on what is hoped will be a beautiful spring morning.

Koba said there had been a massive push for prospective participants to sign up as soon as possible, as only the first 6,000 entrants would receive T-shirts, scrunchies and goodie bags.

The recent activation at Baywest Mall proved particularly successful in this respect.

It coincided with the NMB Choose to Challenge 10km held at the centre, resulting in athletes whose endorphins were still flowing registering for the women’s-only road races.

The next roadshow takes place at the Boardwalk Convention Centre during the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber’s ladies’ breakfast.

Koba said at least three more activations were in the pipeline.

“Keep an eye on our social channels for updates because we may be popping up somewhere near you soon.”

Event ambassadors such as fitness coach Noxolo Marks, long-distance runner Karen Barnard, Umhlobo Wenene DJ Mafa Bavuma and content creator Gabi Baatjes will be among those present.

Marks said she was honoured to represent a race of this calibre. She particularly loved the theme #CelebrateHer.

“I‘m celebrating every woman out there. We need to be one.”

She said people often stood alone when things became tough.

“Imagine all of us standing together. That would make for a great world.”

Barnard, enjoying her first stint as one of the faces of the event, believes the Bay’s women have become a community able to support one another in challenging times.

The theme reinforced the need to love and protect the fairer sex, Bavuma, who has become a familiar face at the Women’s Challenge, said.

“As men, we need to let them know that we are there to support them no matter what challenges they are facing.”

To join thousands of other women making a similar statement with their feet, register at SPAR Women’s Challenge. - Full Stop Communications

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