Katompa gunning for another KuGompo City scalp

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Democratic Republic of Congo boxer Ardy Katompa may assume the “KuGompo City Slayer” moniker if he deals a beating to Zolisa Batyi in their upcoming featherweight showdown.

The two face off at the Fourways Farmers Market in Johannesburg on Friday next week.

Fresh from causing the biggest upset in KuGompo City boxing in April when he sensationally forced reigning SA junior featherweight champion Siyabulela Hem to quit at the end of the ninth round, Katompa has the wind in his sails as he bids to repeat the feat against Nxarhuni boxer Batyi at a more favourable venue.

Guided by former SA flyweight champion Ncedo Cecane after stumbling in his two bouts against Sabelo Ngebiyane and Khaya Mlata, Katompa has rededicated himself to the craft which made him leave his country to settle in Gauteng.

Katompa came in as a huge underdog against Hem, but his newfound confidence enabled him to turn around a deficit in the early rounds to consistently score with damaging blows which gradually wilted the Duncan Village beanpole, who had reportedly battled to make the weight.

After Hem was dropped at the end of round nine — though the referee inexplicably failed to administer a count — Hem’s promoter, Ayanda Matiti, implored the trainers to throw in the towel to save the boxer from potential injury.

It was the first time Hem had suffered a stoppage loss, ringing the alarm bells on his future at junior featherweight, and possibly even in the featherweight division.

Cecane, who carved his niche in Mdantsane at the iconic Eyethu Boxing Club owned by the late Mzi Mnguni, warned that more was yet to come from Katompa.

“We beat an SA champion in Hem, and now we are gunning for a former champ in Batyi,” he said.

Cecane, who has since taken over training duties at the WBC Gymnasium in Johannesburg, which Katompa calls his training home, commended the Congolese’s work ethic.

“What I like about Katompa is that he is willing to learn and does what I tell him.

“This is what you get when you work with these guys from Africa; they are not fancy and [do not] conduct themselves as Mr Know-it-all, but get on with the job.”

Though he fought in Hem’s backyard at the Orient Theatre, which is walking distance from his Duncan Village home, Katompa will enjoy “home” advantage against Batyi in Johannesburg, boosting his chances of victory.

However, Batyi is a different kettle of fish from Hem — he is a natural featherweight with a southpaw style to boot.

He is also as cagey as they come while possessing a fierce, combative style and never shies away from confrontation.

“We know Batyi is different from Hem; besides being a southpaw, he is also the braver of the two, so we will have to be prepared for a war of attrition,” Cecane said.

Batyi is also adept at fighting in enemy territory, having travelled to Limpopo to dethrone Jeff Magagane for the SA featherweight belt before trekking to Cape Town to defend it with a controversial draw against local hero Abdul-Aziz Kunert.

After surrendering the title to Lindelani Sibisi, he dusted off his passport for a Namibian trip where he suffered a points loss to Mateus Heita in his last bout in May.

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