Mthatha’s lone SA champ delighted with title defence reschedule

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Phaphama Rhonorhono and his trainer Madoda Dyonase will risk SA title in Mpumalanga at the end of the month. Photo Supplied

Mthatha’s lone SA boxing champion Phaphama Rhonorhono breathed a sigh of relief after his title defence against Jabulani Makhense was rescheduled to another province for the end of the month.

Rhonorhono was scheduled to risk his SA welterweight belt against huge favourite Makhense in Malamulele in Limpopo a fortnight ago amid concerns about his willingness to risk the title in enemy territory for his first defence.

The fight, which was to form part of former three-time world champion Isaac Hlatshwayo’s Angel Boxing Promotions show, was eventually called off when Hlatshwayo could not secure funding.

However, the fight has since been taken up by new promotional outfit Main Bout Boxing Promotions (MBBP) owned by two Mpumalanga women, Relebogile Mashego and Megan Pieterse, who will stage it in Middleburg as part of August Women’s Month on August 29.

This has left Rhonorhono camp beaming from ear to ear as he will finally return to the ring since winning the title with a second-round stoppage of Wasim Chellan in September 2025.

“Inactivity was killing us with these fights getting cancelled at the last minute, so you can imagine our delight when this bout was rescheduled,” trainer Madoda “One More Time” Dyonase said.

Rhonorhono was listed as a huge underdog despite being the champion owing to his novice fight record of just five bouts compared to Makhense, who has shared the ring with elite opposition in 19 bouts with just three losses.

The fact that the fight was to be held in Makhense’s Malamulele area tipped the odds against the Mthatha champion.

But Dyonase was confident of his charge’s chances, which have been amplified now that no boxer will enjoy home ground advantage.

“We are as confident as we were when the fight was to be held in Malamulele, and nothing has changed.

“We do not care where we fight as long as there is a ring and that goes for this fight as well in Mpumalanga.

“We will come back with our title and wait for the next challenger.”

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