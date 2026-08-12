Selborne hold their nerve in solid win over Dale

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Selborne wing Zwelethu Nojaholo goes on a run during their schools rugby match against Dale at Selborne on Saturday.

Selborne College produced a composed performance to gain some redemption against Dale College, winning 28-17 in KuGompo City on Saturday to provide valuable momentum ahead of their schools rugby derby against Grey High this weekend.

At the Selborne field, Dale never managed to take the lead against a disciplined home side, who gained revenge for their 31-27 defeat in the first meeting in Qonce.

Selborne took their chances throughout, with flyhalf Riley Hansel particularly impressive from the kicking tee, landing three penalties and two conversions.

Wing Sabelo Vuso opened the scoring in the eighth minute after an excellent move down the left flank in which hooker Reece Rasmussen played a prominent role.

Dale hit back almost immediately when Selborne were caught trying to run the ball from their own 22.

A knock-on fell straight into the hands of rampaging No 8 Kungawo Jaca, who raced through untouched to level the scores.

Selborne responded by building sustained scoreboard pressure.

Tireless loose forward Travis Enslin powered over for a try before two well-struck penalties by Hansel gave the home side a 20-7 advantage.

Dale flyhalf Sonwabise Dyani reduced the deficit with a penalty shortly before halftime, but Selborne remained firmly in control at 20-10.

They strengthened their position after an excellent break by centre Aaron James from deep inside his own half.

The move eventually created the space for Edward Malinzi to make further ground before wing Zweletu Njoholo received the ball and raced over in the right-hand corner.

Trailing 25-10, Dale mounted a late fightback when a powerful surge by prop Sanele Bistoli created the opportunity for centre Achumile George to score under the posts.

But time was against the visitors, and Hansel settled the contest with his third penalty on the final hooter.

In other action, Ooskus Gymnasium fought back well in the second half to force a 22-22 draw with Stirling.

The home side led 22-12 at halftime but were unable to add to their tally as Ooskus made up the gap in a well-contested encounter.

In Kariega, Nico Malan survived a spirited second-half fightback from Brandwag to secure a hard-earned 26-12 victory.

The Humansdorp side led 12-0 at halftime and appeared to have taken firm control when scrumhalf Lleyton Mienie scored seven minutes into the second half to extend their advantage to 19-0.

But Brandwag refused to surrender on home soil and launched a determined fightback, with tries from Francu Fouche and Rezanio Petrus reducing the deficit to 19-12 and putting the visitors under considerable pressure.

The hosts continued to attack in search of an equalising score, but a loss of possession allowed Nico Malan to regain the initiative.

A series of penalties eventually resulted in a penalty try when Brandwag were adjudged to have collapsed a maul, bringing the contest to a close.

Grey High recorded their biggest first-team win, crushing Muir 113-5 in Gqeberha on Friday, while Marlow were equally dominant in their 57-13 victory over Bergsig.