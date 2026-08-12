Student soccer star earns dream move into paid ranks

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Madibaz soccer player Lulama Manciya has been rewarded for years of hard work with a career-changing move to Highbury Football Club.

The 22-year-old Mandela University student has been signed by the Motsepe Foundation Championship club after impressing in the SAB League.

“It’s a dream come true and a reward for all the sacrifices I have made over the years,” Manciya said.

He fell in love with the sport while playing with his friends in his hometown of Lusikisiki.

“We played whenever we had the chance and watching players like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on television inspired me to dream about playing in the big leagues one day.”

His journey took a significant turn when he joined the Madibaz programme last year, initially representing the Pefa League side.

The move helped him grow both technically and mentally.

“Joining Madibaz opened my eyes to a different level of football.”

The midfielder paid tribute to coach Lukho Qitsi, who encouraged him to follow the Madibaz development pathway.

“I wanted to go straight into the first team because I wasn’t afraid of the competition but he convinced me to start with the Pefa side. That was the right decision.”

The step up to professional level, which is notoriously faster and more competitive, will bring fresh challenges.

“I know things won’t be the same but I am ready to learn, adapt and work hard every day to earn my place in the team.”

Madibaz head coach Elrio van Heerden said it was thoroughly deserved as his charge had been producing standout performances at will.

“Lulama has always stood out as one of our best players. Talent is one thing but consistency is what separates him.”

The club’s “twinning” agreement with Highbury gave him the opportunity to train with the squad last season.

“They showed an interest but wanted to see how he adapted to that environment,” Van Heerden explained. “He handled it very well and earned the opportunity to sign.”

The now-former Madibaz player and third-year education student has all the qualities to succeed, but his mentor cautions that the adjustment to the paid ranks will take time.

“He will have to adapt to the physicality, the speed and the professionalism that comes with training alongside quality players while competing for a place in the team.”

Madibaz Sport soccer manager Mark Tommy said the signing was already highlighting the value of the university’s partnership with Highbury.

The clubs entered into a three-year agreement allowing the latter to use the academic institution’s facilities while potentially offering a pathway to the next level for its students.

“It allows talented players to pursue a degree while keeping the door open to professional opportunities on the field,” Tommy said.

Highbury FC chairman Cameron Klopper confirmed the club’s commitment to creating a pathway for young players from the province.

“Our recruitment strategy is focused on identifying, developing and retaining local talent. That is reflected in our signings for the 2026/27 season, including the acquisition of Lulama.”

He said the business model was both strategic and practical as it allowed them to work collaboratively in identifying talent and providing players with an opportunity to pursue excellence on and off the field. — Full Stop Communications