U21 IPT title race reaches its defining stage

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Eastern Province twice fought back from a goal down before narrowly losing 3-2 to WP Peninsula at the SA U21 IPT on Wednesday. Here, Luke Tait, left, battles with Owethu Sishuba from WP Peninsula

Four semifinal clashes headline Thursday’s programme at the South African Hockey U21 IPT in Gqeberha, with the men’s and women’s title races now reduced to their final four with places in Friday’s finals at stake.

The men’s semifinals get under way at 2.15pm, with Western Province facing Spar KZN Raiders, before the SA U18 Boys meet Northern Blues (NOR) at 5.45pm, with both clashes taking place at the KC March Astro.

The women’s semifinals bookend the men’s action, with SA U18 Girls taking on North West at 12.30pm, before Northern Blues face Western Province at 4pm, both at KC March.

Earlier in the day, Eastern Province Men’s semifinal hopes were ended by a 3-2 defeat to WP Peninsula in their penultimate Pool A match.

Joey Baylet put Peninsula ahead in the 40th minute, but EP captain Xander Elkington levelled eight minutes later.

Callum van Rheede van Oudtshoorn restored Peninsula’s lead in the 51st, only for Luke Tait to equalise six minutes later before Ray Bonnet struck in the 58th minute to hand Peninsula the win.

EP entered their final Pool A match against North West with little more than pride at stake, and they scored on the brink of full time to snatch a precious 1-0 victory as captain Elkington netted just before the final whistle.

WP topped Pool A on 12 points, ahead of the SA U18 Boys on nine and WP Peninsula on six, as EP earned three valuable points to move ahead of NW into fourth spot in the standings.

In Pool B, NOR completed a perfect campaign on nine points, ahead of KZN on six, Southern Gauteng (SG) on three and Free State (FS) on zero.

While Thursday sees all of the semifinal clashes take centre stage, the qualification matches for the lower classifications also get under way on Thursday with NW facing FS at 9am, followed by EP against SG at 10.45am, both at Grey High.

The loser of the 10.45am encounter will meet the loser of the 9am game for seventh and eighth on Friday, while WP Peninsula, who finished third in Pool A, have a bye before facing the winner of Thursday’s 10.45am match in Friday’s fifth/sixth-place playoff.

On the women’s side, EP finished their Pool B campaign with a 0-0 draw against FS, producing an improved defensive display but again failing to find the goal that had eluded them throughout the tournament.

WP topped Pool B on nine points, with NW second on six, while FS and EP earned one point each. However, the result left EP fourth after finishing the pool stage without scoring and conceding 18 goals.

SA U18 Girls finished top in Pool A on nine points, followed by NOR on six and SG on three, with WP Peninsula pointless in fourth.

EP will face SG in Thursday’s 9am match while FS meet WP Peninsula at 10.45am to determine the order of play for the matches which will decide positions five to eight.

Men’s results: Day Three

Pool A: Western Province 2–0 North West; WP Peninsula 3–2 Eastern Province; WP Peninsula 1–3 SA U18 Boys; North West 0–1 Eastern Province

Pool B: Northern Blues 2–0 Southern Gauteng; Spar KZN Raiders 3–2 Free State

Women’s results: Day Three

Pool A: Northern Blues 4–0 Southern Gauteng; WP Peninsula 1–5 SA U18 Girls

Pool B: Western Province 1–0 North West; Free State 0–0 Eastern Province.

For a full list of tournament fixtures and pool standings, click here.

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