Zoomed-in Boks searching for chinks in All Blacks’ armour, says Moodie

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SA’s Canan Moodie says the Boks will be looking for chinks in New Zealand’s armour when they play SA’s franchise teams

The Springboks will be fully zoomed in and searching for chinks in New Zealand’s armour when the tourists face SA’s United Rugby Championship franchises on their busy Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry (RGR) safari, utility back Canan Moodie says.

Moodie says the high-profile franchise games could provide the Boks with valuable game-plan intelligence that can be put to good use in the Test series against the New Zealanders.

“We’ve gotten out of the Argentina game what we wanted to get out of it, and now it’s full focus on the All Blacks series,” he said.

“The Boks will be dialled in [to the franchise games] to whatever they [the All Blacks] are doing and prepare as best we can.

“The coaches prepared us well for what was to come.

“Many of the boys hadn’t played in Argentina before but we knew it was going to be hostile.

“We just stuck to our guns and our systems, and that won us the game.

“We showed a lot of character but our system was there backing us against the fatigue and the long ball-in-play and hostile crowd.”

Bok Springbok hooker Johan Grobbelaar said his team’s win over Argentina was far from perfect and work needed to be done on the training field.

“It was a massive grind,” he said

“It was always going to be difficult. I’m glad we go the win at the end. The Argentinians, they never go away.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus (Fredlin Adriaan)

“We had to fight for it right until the end. It could have easily been a draw.

“We always knew this one against Argentina was going to be very big to prepare ourselves for the coming Tests, and start implementing the plan we want to take into that series. It was a massive game for us.

“Well done to the guys. Everyone was zoomed in 100% on Argentina.

“That was the big focus for the week. So I’m glad we got the win.

“We are going to build on that for the next couple of games.”

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus was pleased with what he saw from his players who were returning from injury.

“Eben Etzebeth going 80 minutes was important,” he said.

“I thought we saw the old Eben again in the game. He was physical, he carried well. He defended well.

“Lood de Jager was really physical in the first 25-30 minutes when he was relatively fresh, and then obviously the pace of the game got to him because he hasn’t played in almost a year.

“I thought our captain Siya Kolisi was really dynamic with his carries and his clean-outs during his 25 minutes.

“Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu was back playing for the first time in a very long time and he wasn’t very accurate; you could see he got tired.

“Obviously for Morne van den Berg, it was very blustery and windy so it was difficult to control the box-kicks.

“I thought Canan Moodie came through well and Ethan Hooker came through well after their injuries and being out for a while.

“Jasper Wiese is our clear first choice No 8; Cameron Hanekom really played well against an Argentinean side that knocked us over a few times. So, now we have another option there.

“Elrigh Louw also did well at stages, while we also have Pieter-Steph du Toit, Paul de Villiers and Andre Esterhuizen who can play at eight for us. And Marco van Staden as well.

“It is lekker to have those options, and we will try to pick the 23 that we think can beat New Zealand.”

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