All Blacks’ Proctor out of SA series, Mo’unga called up

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

New Zealand back Billy Proctor was ruled out of the four-Test series with SA on Thursday after fracturing his shoulder, with the experienced Richie Mo’unga called up as a replacement.

Proctor suffered the injury during New Zealand’s opening tour match win over the Stormers in Cape Town last week and will return home.

“We really feel for Billy. He has had a great season so this is frustrating for him,” All Blacks coach Dave Rennie said in a statement.

“It is the harsh reality of our game. We wish him all the best with his recovery and hope to see him fit and well in time for the end-of-year tour selection.”

The versatile Mo’unga, who usually plays flyhalf, will fly out as a replacement, looking to add to his 56 Tests.

“Richie is the obvious choice as a replacement. His job now is to get in and learn our systems, get his head around the detail and earn the right to play,” Rennie said.

The first Test is on August 22 at Johannesburg’s Ellis Park.

The second and third Tests are at DHL Stadium in Cape Town and FNB Stadium in Johannesburg respectively before both teams travel to the US for the fourth and final Test in Baltimore, Maryland. — AFP

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald