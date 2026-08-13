Bester’s dream moment despite Sharks’ nightmare

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Litelihle Bester, of the Sharks, attempts to slip a tackle from Quinn Tupaea, of the All Blacks, during their match in Durban on Tuesday

Despite the disappointing result, utility back Litelihle Bester, who hails from KuGompo City, described starting for the Sharks against New Zealand as “an unreal experience”.

On Tuesday evening, the Sharks suffered a 54-0 defeat against the All Blacks in the second game of their tour at Kings Park in Durban. The game was heavily affected by torrential rain throughout.

“It will be a moment that I will cherish forever; nothing can take that away from me,” Bester said.

“It’s been a dream of mine to play against the All Blacks. I’m proud to have represented my team, family and East London.

“It was an unreal experience. The game was fast and physical. I learned a lot and I felt what it feels like on an international stage”.

The 23-year-old backline player also recalls how special a moment it was for him to go up against players like Damian McKenzie, whom he grew up watching.

He said: “Playing against them feels surreal; growing up watching them and now sharing a moment on the field is so special.

“Never would I have thought I’d be playing against role models I grew up watching. Most of all, they are such great human beings.”

One of the highlights of the encounter happened before the whistle to start the game was blown. Former All Black, two-time Rugby World Cup winner and Sharks signee Ma’a Nonu performed a captivating solo rendition of the Kapa o Pango haka in response to his countrymen performing their traditional Ka Mate haka.

“Definitely a moment I’ll never forget,” said Bester.

“Ma’a had explained to us that he’ll be doing the haka back as a sign of respect. I mean, seeing two hakas in one night, it was a highlight I’ll never forget.”

Nonu, 44, joined the Sharks last month under a mentorship and leadership capacity.

Despite Nonu joining the eight-time Currie Cup champions only last month, Litelihle says that he has already learnt a lot from one of the greatest centres of all time.

“I’ve learnt so much from Ma’a, and I think it’s only the beginning. There’s so much more that I can learn from him,” he said.

“I’m taking in as much knowledge as I can, from arguably one of the best centres in world rugby. Just being around him is an opportunity for us young guys to learn.”

The former Junior Bok added that he had positive expectations regarding the Sharks’ youthful backline with the likes of him, Jurenzo Julius and Vusi Moyo in the mix.

“We are a relatively young backline and I think that’s our strength as well.

“Our expectations going forward are to build cohesion amongst each other and keep growing together and learning.

“We bring a bit of youth to the team, and we have great leaders who back us all the way.”

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